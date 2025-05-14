Divisas / XMRUSD
XMRUSD: Monero vs US Dollar
297.510 USD 7.090 (2.44%)
Sector: Criptodivisa Básica: Monero Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de XMRUSD de hoy ha cambiado un 2.44%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 288.840, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 301.440.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Monero vs US Dollar. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- 18 Block Reorg Slams Monero, Erasing 36 Minutes Of Blockchain
- 6 Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrencies With Incredible Growth Potential
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Struggle, But Traders Say It's 'Just Another Healthy Retest'
- Monero Eyes ‘Detective Mining’ Defense After Qubic Attack
- Dogecoin Comes Under Attack From Same Group That Orchestrated Monero’s 51% Takeover
- Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe
- After Monero Hit, Qubic Group Puts Dogecoin On Target List
- Monero Price Forecast: XMR eyes wedge breakout rally amid Qubic hashrate dominance
- Dogecoin Price Forecast: Qubic community votes to target DOGE after Monero attack
- Monero Attack: Kraken Suspends XMR Deposits Until It Is ‘Safe’
- Ethereum, Solana Lead Crypto Social Media Discussions — What About Bitcoin?
- Monero Blockchain At Risk Of Hostile Takeover? Rumors Of Complete Blockchain Rewrite Circulate
- Qubic Hijacks Monero: 51% Attack Sends Shock Through Crypto
- Why is Monero price going down?
- Monero Price Forecast: Privacy coin hits two-month low
- 6 Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrencies with Incredible Growth Potential
- Why XMR could fall this week?
- Top Crypto Gainers: BCH, ALGO, XMR – Made in USA and privacy coins lead the smoldering market recovery
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As Traders Warn Of Overtrading
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue Uptrend, XRP Surges Over 5%
- Monero (XMR) Jumps 11.5% Amid Crucial Support Retest – Analyst Eyes $420 Resistance
- Why is XMR crashing?
- Bitcoin Makes New All-Time High, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Follow Higher
- Monero market cap surpasses Pepe’s after hitting four-year high
Rango diario
288.840 301.440
Rango anual
0.028 420.050
- Cierres anteriores
- 290.420
- Open
- 290.420
- Bid
- 297.510
- Ask
- 297.540
- Low
- 288.840
- High
- 301.440
- Volumen
- 35.531 K
- Cambio diario
- 2.44%
- Cambio mensual
- 13.65%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 39.77%
- Cambio anual
- 94.03%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B