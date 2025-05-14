CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / XMRUSD
Volver a Criptomonedas

XMRUSD: Monero vs US Dollar

297.510 USD 7.090 (2.44%)
Sector: Criptodivisa Básica: Monero Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de XMRUSD de hoy ha cambiado un 2.44%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 288.840, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 301.440.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Monero vs US Dollar. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XMRUSD News

Rango diario
288.840 301.440
Rango anual
0.028 420.050
Cierres anteriores
290.420
Open
290.420
Bid
297.510
Ask
297.540
Low
288.840
High
301.440
Volumen
35.531 K
Cambio diario
2.44%
Cambio mensual
13.65%
Cambio a 6 meses
39.77%
Cambio anual
94.03%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B