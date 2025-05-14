Currencies / XMRUSD
XMRUSD: Monero vs US Dollar
318.800 USD 1.190 (0.37%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Monero Profit currency: US Dollar
XMRUSD exchange rate has changed by -0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 314.730 and at a high of 320.430.
Follow Monero vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
XMRUSD News
Daily Range
314.730 320.430
Year Range
0.028 420.050
- Previous Close
- 319.990
- Open
- 320.020
- Bid
- 318.800
- Ask
- 318.830
- Low
- 314.730
- High
- 320.430
- Volume
- 7.999 K
- Daily Change
- -0.37%
- Month Change
- 21.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 49.77%
- Year Change
- 107.92%
