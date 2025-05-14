QuotesSections
XMRUSD
XMRUSD: Monero vs US Dollar

318.800 USD 1.190 (0.37%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Monero Profit currency: US Dollar

XMRUSD exchange rate has changed by -0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 314.730 and at a high of 320.430.

Follow Monero vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

XMRUSD News

Daily Range
314.730 320.430
Year Range
0.028 420.050
Previous Close
319.990
Open
320.020
Bid
318.800
Ask
318.830
Low
314.730
High
320.430
Volume
7.999 K
Daily Change
-0.37%
Month Change
21.78%
6 Months Change
49.77%
Year Change
107.92%
