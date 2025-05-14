Dövizler / XMRUSD
XMRUSD: Monero vs US Dollar
294.430 USD 6.430 (2.14%)
Sektör: Kripto para Baz: Monero Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
XMRUSD fiyatı bugün -2.14% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 291.380 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 302.979 aralığında işlem gördü.
Monero vs US Dollar hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
XMRUSD haberleri
Günlük aralık
291.380 302.979
Yıllık aralık
0.028 420.050
- Önceki kapanış
- 300.860
- Açılış
- 300.650
- Satış
- 294.430
- Alış
- 294.460
- Düşük
- 291.380
- Yüksek
- 302.979
- Hacim
- 38.878 K
- Günlük değişim
- -2.14%
- Aylık değişim
- 12.47%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 38.32%
- Yıllık değişim
- 92.02%
21 Eylül, Pazar