FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / XMRUSD
Geri dön - Kripto paralar

XMRUSD: Monero vs US Dollar

294.430 USD 6.430 (2.14%)
Sektör: Kripto para Baz: Monero Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

XMRUSD fiyatı bugün -2.14% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 291.380 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 302.979 aralığında işlem gördü.

Monero vs US Dollar hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XMRUSD haberleri

Günlük aralık
291.380 302.979
Yıllık aralık
0.028 420.050
Önceki kapanış
300.860
Açılış
300.650
Satış
294.430
Alış
294.460
Düşük
291.380
Yüksek
302.979
Hacim
38.878 K
Günlük değişim
-2.14%
Aylık değişim
12.47%
6 aylık değişim
38.32%
Yıllık değişim
92.02%
21 Eylül, Pazar