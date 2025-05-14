통화 / XMRUSD
XMRUSD: Monero vs US Dollar
294.430 USD 6.430 (2.14%)
부문: 암호화폐 베이스: Monero 수익 통화: US Dollar
XMRUSD 환율이 오늘 -2.14%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 291.380이고 고가는 302.979이었습니다.
Monero vs US Dollar 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
291.380 302.979
년간 변동
0.028 420.050
- 이전 종가
- 300.860
- 시가
- 300.650
- Bid
- 294.430
- Ask
- 294.460
- 저가
- 291.380
- 고가
- 302.979
- 볼륨
- 38.878 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.14%
- 월 변동
- 12.47%
- 6개월 변동
- 38.32%
- 년간 변동율
- 92.02%
20 9월, 토요일