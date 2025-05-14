Moedas / XMRUSD
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
XMRUSD: Monero vs US Dollar
300.150 USD 9.730 (3.35%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: Monero Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do XMRUSD para hoje mudou para 3.35%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 288.840 e o mais alto foi 302.099.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Monero vs US Dollar. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XMRUSD Notícias
- 18 Block Reorg Slams Monero, Erasing 36 Minutes Of Blockchain
- 6 Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrencies With Incredible Growth Potential
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Struggle, But Traders Say It's 'Just Another Healthy Retest'
- Monero Eyes ‘Detective Mining’ Defense After Qubic Attack
- Dogecoin Comes Under Attack From Same Group That Orchestrated Monero’s 51% Takeover
- Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe
- After Monero Hit, Qubic Group Puts Dogecoin On Target List
- Monero Price Forecast: XMR eyes wedge breakout rally amid Qubic hashrate dominance
- Dogecoin Price Forecast: Qubic community votes to target DOGE after Monero attack
- Monero Attack: Kraken Suspends XMR Deposits Until It Is ‘Safe’
- Ethereum, Solana Lead Crypto Social Media Discussions — What About Bitcoin?
- Monero Blockchain At Risk Of Hostile Takeover? Rumors Of Complete Blockchain Rewrite Circulate
- Qubic Hijacks Monero: 51% Attack Sends Shock Through Crypto
- Why is Monero price going down?
- Monero Price Forecast: Privacy coin hits two-month low
- 6 Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrencies with Incredible Growth Potential
- Why XMR could fall this week?
- Top Crypto Gainers: BCH, ALGO, XMR – Made in USA and privacy coins lead the smoldering market recovery
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As Traders Warn Of Overtrading
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue Uptrend, XRP Surges Over 5%
- Monero (XMR) Jumps 11.5% Amid Crucial Support Retest – Analyst Eyes $420 Resistance
- Why is XMR crashing?
- Bitcoin Makes New All-Time High, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Follow Higher
- Monero market cap surpasses Pepe’s after hitting four-year high
Faixa diária
288.840 302.099
Faixa anual
0.028 420.050
- Fechamento anterior
- 290.420
- Open
- 290.420
- Bid
- 300.150
- Ask
- 300.180
- Low
- 288.840
- High
- 302.099
- Volume
- 62.269 K
- Mudança diária
- 3.35%
- Mudança mensal
- 14.66%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 41.01%
- Mudança anual
- 95.75%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh