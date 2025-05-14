Valute / XMRUSD
XMRUSD: Monero vs US Dollar
294.430 USD 6.430 (2.14%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Monero Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XMRUSD ha avuto una variazione del -2.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 291.380 e ad un massimo di 302.979.
Segui le dinamiche di Monero vs US Dollar. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
XMRUSD News
Intervallo Giornaliero
291.380 302.979
Intervallo Annuale
0.028 420.050
- Chiusura Precedente
- 300.860
- Apertura
- 300.650
- Bid
- 294.430
- Ask
- 294.460
- Minimo
- 291.380
- Massimo
- 302.979
- Volume
- 38.878 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.47%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 38.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- 92.02%
21 settembre, domenica