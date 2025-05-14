QuotazioniSezioni
XMRUSD: Monero vs US Dollar

294.430 USD 6.430 (2.14%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Monero Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio XMRUSD ha avuto una variazione del -2.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 291.380 e ad un massimo di 302.979.

Segui le dinamiche di Monero vs US Dollar. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
291.380 302.979
Intervallo Annuale
0.028 420.050
Chiusura Precedente
300.860
Apertura
300.650
Bid
294.430
Ask
294.460
Minimo
291.380
Massimo
302.979
Volume
38.878 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.14%
Variazione Mensile
12.47%
Variazione Semestrale
38.32%
Variazione Annuale
92.02%
21 settembre, domenica