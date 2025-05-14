通貨 / XMRUSD
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
XMRUSD: Monero vs US Dollar
302.220 USD 1.360 (0.45%)
セクター: 暗号通貨 ベース: Monero 利益通貨: US Dollar
XMRUSDの今日の為替レートは、0.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり294.930の安値と302.950の高値で取引されました。
Monero vs US Dollarダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XMRUSD News
- 18 Block Reorg Slams Monero, Erasing 36 Minutes Of Blockchain
- 6 Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrencies With Incredible Growth Potential
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Struggle, But Traders Say It's 'Just Another Healthy Retest'
- Monero Eyes ‘Detective Mining’ Defense After Qubic Attack
- Dogecoin Comes Under Attack From Same Group That Orchestrated Monero’s 51% Takeover
- Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe
- After Monero Hit, Qubic Group Puts Dogecoin On Target List
- Monero Price Forecast: XMR eyes wedge breakout rally amid Qubic hashrate dominance
- Dogecoin Price Forecast: Qubic community votes to target DOGE after Monero attack
- Monero Attack: Kraken Suspends XMR Deposits Until It Is ‘Safe’
- Ethereum, Solana Lead Crypto Social Media Discussions — What About Bitcoin?
- Monero Blockchain At Risk Of Hostile Takeover? Rumors Of Complete Blockchain Rewrite Circulate
- Qubic Hijacks Monero: 51% Attack Sends Shock Through Crypto
- Why is Monero price going down?
- Monero Price Forecast: Privacy coin hits two-month low
- 6 Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrencies with Incredible Growth Potential
- Why XMR could fall this week?
- Top Crypto Gainers: BCH, ALGO, XMR – Made in USA and privacy coins lead the smoldering market recovery
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As Traders Warn Of Overtrading
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue Uptrend, XRP Surges Over 5%
- Monero (XMR) Jumps 11.5% Amid Crucial Support Retest – Analyst Eyes $420 Resistance
- Why is XMR crashing?
- Bitcoin Makes New All-Time High, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Follow Higher
- Monero market cap surpasses Pepe’s after hitting four-year high
1日のレンジ
294.930 302.950
1年のレンジ
0.028 420.050
- 以前の終値
- 300.860
- 始値
- 300.650
- 買値
- 302.220
- 買値
- 302.250
- 安値
- 294.930
- 高値
- 302.950
- 出来高
- 16.465 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.45%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 15.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 41.98%
- 1年の変化
- 97.10%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K