通貨 / XMRUSD
XMRUSD: Monero vs US Dollar

302.220 USD 1.360 (0.45%)
セクター: 暗号通貨 ベース: Monero 利益通貨: US Dollar

XMRUSDの今日の為替レートは、0.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり294.930の安値と302.950の高値で取引されました。

Monero vs US Dollarダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
294.930 302.950
1年のレンジ
0.028 420.050
以前の終値
300.860
始値
300.650
買値
302.220
買値
302.250
安値
294.930
高値
302.950
出来高
16.465 K
1日の変化
0.45%
1ヶ月の変化
15.45%
6ヶ月の変化
41.98%
1年の変化
97.10%
