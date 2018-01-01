//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| SocketExample.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "터미널 설정에서 허용된 주소 목록에 주소를 추가하여 예제가 작동하도록 합니다."

#property script_show_inputs



input string Address="www.mql5.com";

input int Port =80;

bool ExtTLS =false;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 서버로 명령 전송 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)

{

char req[];

int len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;

if(len<0)

return(false);

//--- 포트 443을 통해 보안 TLS 연결을 사용하는 경우

if(ExtTLS)

return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);

//--- 표준 TCP 연결을 사용하는 경우

return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 서버 응답을 읽습니다 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout)

{

char rsp[];

string result;

uint timeout_check=GetTickCount()+timeout;

//--- 소켓이 여전히 존재하지만 제한 시간보다 길지 않을 때까지 소켓에서 데이터를 읽습니다

do

{

uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);

if(len)

{

int rsp_len;

//--- 연결의 보안 여부에 따라 다양한 읽기 명령

if(ExtTLS)

rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);

else

rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout);

//--- 반응을 분석합니다

if(rsp_len>0)

{

result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);

//--- 응답 헤더만 출력합니다

int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r

\r

");

if(header_end>0)

{

Print("HTTP 응답 헤더 수신:");

Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));

return(true);

}

}

}

}

while(GetTickCount()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

int socket=SocketCreate();

//--- 핸들 체크

if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- 모든 것이 문제 없다면 연결합니다

if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))

{

Print("다음에 대한 연결 설정 ",주소,":",포트);



string subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;

datetime expiration;

//--- 인증서로 연결이 보안된 경우 해당 데이터를 표시합니다

if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))

{

Print("TLS 인증서:");

Print(" 소유자: ",subject);

Print(" 발행인: ",issuer);

Print(" 숫자: ",serial);

Print(" Print: ",thumbprint;

Print(" 만료: ",expiration;

ExtTLS=true;

}

//--- GET 요청을 서버로 전송합니다

if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r

Host: www.mql5.com\r

User-Agent: MT5\r

\r

"))

{

Print("GET 요청 발송됨");

//--- 반응을 읽습니다

if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))

Print("응답 가져오기 실패, error ",GetLastError());

}

else

Print("응답 가져오기 실패, error ",GetLastError());

}

else

{

Print("다음에 연결 ",주소,":",포트," 실패, error ",GetLastError());

}

//--- 이용 후 소켓을 닫습니다

SocketClose(socket);

}

else

Print("소켓 생성 실패, error ",GetLastError());

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+