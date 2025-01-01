DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Métodos de matrices y vectoresEstadísticasLinearRegression 

LinearRegression

Calcula un vector/matriz con los valores de regresión lineal calculados.

vector vector::LinearRegression();
 
matrix matrix::LinearRegression(
  ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS  axis=AXIS_NONE      // eje a lo largo del cual se calcula la regresión
   );

Parámetros

axis

[in]  Indicación del eje a lo largo del cual se calcula la regresión. Valor de la enumeración ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS (AXIS_HORZ – eje horizontal, AXIS_VERT – eje vertical).

Valor retornado

Vector o matriz con los valores de regresión lineal calculados.

Observación

Para calcular una regresión lineal, se utiliza una ecuación de regresión estándar: y (x) =  a * x + b, donde a es la inclinación de la recta y b es su desplazamiento a lo largo del eje Y.

linear_regression

Ejemplo:

#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
 
#define GRAPH_WIDTH  750
#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   vector vector_a;
   vector_a.CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,COPY_RATES_CLOSE,1,100);
   vector vector_r=vector_a.LinearRegression();
 
//--- switch off chart show
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false);
 
//--- arrays for drawing a graph
   double x[];
   double y1[];
   double y2[];
   ArrayResize(x,uint(vector_a.Size()));
   ArrayResize(y1,uint(vector_a.Size()));
   ArrayResize(y2,uint(vector_a.Size()));
   for(ulong i=0i<vector_a.Size(); i++)
     {
      x[i]=(double)i;
      y1[i]=vector_a[i];
      y2[i]=vector_r[i];
     }
 
//--- graph title
   string title="Linear regression "+_Symbol+","+EnumToString(_Period);
 
   long   chart=0;
   string name="LinearRegression";
 
//--- create graph
   CGraphic graphic;
   graphic.Create(chart,name,0,0,0,GRAPH_WIDTH,GRAPH_HEIGHT);
   graphic.BackgroundMain(title);
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(12);
   
//--- activation function graph
   CCurve *curvef=graphic.CurveAdd(x,y1,CURVE_POINTS_AND_LINES);
   curvef.Name("vector_a");
   curvef.LinesWidth(2);
   curvef.LinesSmooth(true);
   curvef.LinesSmoothTension(1);
   curvef.LinesSmoothStep(10);
 
//--- derivatives of activation function
   CCurve *curved=graphic.CurveAdd(x,y2,CURVE_LINES);
   curved.Name("vector_r");
   curved.LinesWidth(2);
   curved.LinesSmooth(true);
   curved.LinesSmoothTension(1);
   curved.LinesSmoothStep(10);
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
 
//--- endless loop to recognize pressed keyboard buttons
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      //--- press escape button to quit program
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)
         break;
      //--- press PdDn to save graph picture
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0)
        {
         string file_names[];
         if(FileSelectDialog("Save Picture",NULL,"All files (*.*)|*.*",FSD_WRITE_FILE,file_names,"LinearRegression.png")<1)
            continue;
         ChartScreenShot(0,file_names[0],GRAPH_WIDTH,GRAPH_HEIGHT);
        }
      Sleep(10);
     }
 
//--- clean up
   graphic.Destroy();
   ObjectDelete(chart,name);
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);
  }

ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS

Enumeración para indicar el eje en todas las funciones estadísticas para las matrices.

Identificador

Descripción

AXIS_NONE

El eje no está definido, el cálculo se realiza sobre todos los elementos de la matriz, como si se tratara de un vector (véase el método Flat).

AXIS_HORZ

Eje horizontal

AXIS_VERT

Eje vertical

 

 

Var