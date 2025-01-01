|
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
#define GRAPH_WIDTH 750
#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
vector vector_a;
vector_a.CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,COPY_RATES_CLOSE,1,100);
vector vector_r=vector_a.LinearRegression();
//--- switch off chart show
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false);
//--- arrays for drawing a graph
double x[];
double y1[];
double y2[];
ArrayResize(x,uint(vector_a.Size()));
ArrayResize(y1,uint(vector_a.Size()));
ArrayResize(y2,uint(vector_a.Size()));
for(ulong i=0; i<vector_a.Size(); i++)
{
x[i]=(double)i;
y1[i]=vector_a[i];
y2[i]=vector_r[i];
}
//--- graph title
string title="Linear regression "+_Symbol+","+EnumToString(_Period);
long chart=0;
string name="LinearRegression";
//--- create graph
CGraphic graphic;
graphic.Create(chart,name,0,0,0,GRAPH_WIDTH,GRAPH_HEIGHT);
graphic.BackgroundMain(title);
graphic.BackgroundMainSize(12);
//--- activation function graph
CCurve *curvef=graphic.CurveAdd(x,y1,CURVE_POINTS_AND_LINES);
curvef.Name("vector_a");
curvef.LinesWidth(2);
curvef.LinesSmooth(true);
curvef.LinesSmoothTension(1);
curvef.LinesSmoothStep(10);
//--- derivatives of activation function
CCurve *curved=graphic.CurveAdd(x,y2,CURVE_LINES);
curved.Name("vector_r");
curved.LinesWidth(2);
curved.LinesSmooth(true);
curved.LinesSmoothTension(1);
curved.LinesSmoothStep(10);
graphic.CurvePlotAll();
graphic.Update();
//--- endless loop to recognize pressed keyboard buttons
while(!IsStopped())
{
//--- press escape button to quit program
if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)
break;
//--- press PdDn to save graph picture
if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0)
{
string file_names[];
if(FileSelectDialog("Save Picture",NULL,"All files (*.*)|*.*",FSD_WRITE_FILE,file_names,"LinearRegression.png")<1)
continue;
ChartScreenShot(0,file_names[0],GRAPH_WIDTH,GRAPH_HEIGHT);
}
Sleep(10);
}
//--- clean up
graphic.Destroy();
ObjectDelete(chart,name);
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);
}