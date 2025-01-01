DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5Matrizen und VektorenStatistikLinearRegression 

LinearRegression

Berechnen eines Vektors/einer Matrix mit berechneten linearen Regressionswerten.

vector vector::LinearRegression();
 
matrix matrix::LinearRegression(
  ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS  axis=AXIS_NONE      // die Achse, entlang der die Regression berechnet wird
   );

Parameter

axis

[in]  Angabe der Achse, entlang derer die Regression berechnet wird. ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS Enumerationswerte (AXIS_HORZ — horizontale Achse, AXIS_VERT — vertikale Achse).

Rückgabewert

Vektor oder Matrix mit berechneten linearen Regressionswerten.

Hinweis

Die lineare Regression wird mit der Standardregressionsgleichung berechnet: y (x) = a * x + b, wobei a die Steigung der Geraden und b der Achsenabschnitt auf der Y-Achse ist.

linear_regression

Beispiel:

#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
 
#define GRAPH_WIDTH  750
#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Skript Programm Start Funktion                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   vector vector_a;
   vector_a.CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,COPY_RATES_CLOSE,1,100);
   vector vector_r=vector_a.LinearRegression();
 
//--- Darstellung auf dem Chart abschalten
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false);
 
//--- Arrays für das Zeichnen einer Grafik
   double x[];
   double y1[];
   double y2[];
   ArrayResize(x,uint(vector_a.Size()));
   ArrayResize(y1,uint(vector_a.Size()));
   ArrayResize(y2,uint(vector_a.Size()));
   for(ulong i=0i<vector_a.Size(); i++)
     {
      x[i]=(double)i;
      y1[i]=vector_a[i];
      y2[i]=vector_r[i];
     }
 
//--- Titel der Grafik
   string title="Linear regression "+_Symbol+","+EnumToString(_Period);
 
   long   chart=0;
   string name="LinearRegression";
 
//--- Grafik erstellen
   CGraphic graphic;
   graphic.Create(chart,name,0,0,0,GRAPH_WIDTH,GRAPH_HEIGHT);
   graphic.BackgroundMain(title);
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(12);
   
//--- Grafik der Aktivierungsfunktion
   CCurve *curvef=graphic.CurveAdd(x,y1,CURVE_POINTS_AND_LINES);
   curvef.Name("vector_a");
   curvef.LinesWidth(2);
   curvef.LinesSmooth(true);
   curvef.LinesSmoothTension(1);
   curvef.LinesSmoothStep(10);
 
//--- Ableitungen der Aktivierungsfunktion
   CCurve *curved=graphic.CurveAdd(x,y2,CURVE_LINES);
   curved.Name("vector_r");
   curved.LinesWidth(2);
   curved.LinesSmooth(true);
   curved.LinesSmoothTension(1);
   curved.LinesSmoothStep(10);
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
 
//--- Endlosschleife zur Erkennung von gedrückten Tastaturtasten
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      //--- zum Beenden des Programms die Escape-Taste drücken
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)
         break;
      //--- PdDn drücken, um die Grafik zu speichern
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0)
        {
         string file_names[];
         if(FileSelectDialog("Save Picture",NULL,"All files (*.*)|*.*",FSD_WRITE_FILE,file_names,"LinearRegression.png")<1)
            continue;
         ChartScreenShot(0,file_names[0],GRAPH_WIDTH,GRAPH_HEIGHT);
        }
      Sleep(10);
     }
 
//--- aufräumen
   graphic.Destroy();
   ObjectDelete(chart,name);
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);
  }

ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS

Enumeration zur Angabe der Achse in allen statistischen Funktionen für Matrizen.

ID

Beschreibung

AXIS_NONE

Die Achse ist nicht angegeben. Die Berechnung erfolgt über alle Matrixelemente, als ob es sich um einen Vektor handeln würde (siehe die Methode Flat).

AXIS_HORZ

Horizontale Achse

AXIS_VERT

Vertikale Achse

 

 

