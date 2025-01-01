文档部分
MQL5参考矩阵和向量方法统计LinearRegression 

LinearRegression

计算包含计算的线性回归值的向量/矩阵。

vector vector::LinearRegression();
 
matrix matrix::LinearRegression(
  ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS  axis=AXIS_NONE      // 沿其计算回归的轴线
   );

参数

axis

[in]  指定沿其计算回归的轴线。ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS枚举值(AXIS_HORZ ― 横轴， AXIS_VERT ― 竖轴)。

返回值

包含计算的线性回归值的向量/矩阵。

注意

使用标准回归方程计算线性回归：y (x) = a * x + b，其中a是直线斜率，而b是其Y轴位移。

linear_regression

示例：

#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
 
#define GRAPH_WIDTH  750
#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   vector vector_a;
   vector_a.CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,COPY_RATES_CLOSE,1,100);
   vector vector_r=vector_a.LinearRegression();
 
//--- 关闭图表显示
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false);
 
//--- 用于绘制图形的数组
   double x[];
   double y1[];
   double y2[];
   ArrayResize(x,uint(vector_a.Size()));
   ArrayResize(y1,uint(vector_a.Size()));
   ArrayResize(y2,uint(vector_a.Size()));
   for(ulong i=0i<vector_a.Size(); i++)
     {
      x[i]=(double)i;
      y1[i]=vector_a[i];
      y2[i]=vector_r[i];
     }
 
//--- 图形标题
   string title="Linear regression "+_Symbol+","+EnumToString(_Period);
 
   long   chart=0;
   string name="LinearRegression";
 
//--- 创建图形
   CGraphic graphic;
   graphic.Create(chart,name,0,0,0,GRAPH_WIDTH,GRAPH_HEIGHT);
   graphic.BackgroundMain(title);
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(12);
   
//--- 激活函数图
   CCurve *curvef=graphic.CurveAdd(x,y1,CURVE_POINTS_AND_LINES);
   curvef.Name("vector_a");
   curvef.LinesWidth(2);
   curvef.LinesSmooth(true);
   curvef.LinesSmoothTension(1);
   curvef.LinesSmoothStep(10);
 
//--- 激活函数的导数
   CCurve *curved=graphic.CurveAdd(x,y2,CURVE_LINES);
   curved.Name("vector_r");
   curved.LinesWidth(2);
   curved.LinesSmooth(true);
   curved.LinesSmoothTension(1);
   curved.LinesSmoothStep(10);
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
 
//--- 无限循环识别按下的键盘按键
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      //--- 按下escape键退出程序
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)
         break;
      //--- 按下PdDn保存图形图片
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0)
        {
         string file_names[];
         if(FileSelectDialog("Save Picture",NULL,"All files (*.*)|*.*",FSD_WRITE_FILE,file_names,"LinearRegression.png")<1)
            continue;
         ChartScreenShot(0,file_names[0],GRAPH_WIDTH,GRAPH_HEIGHT);
        }
      Sleep(10);
     }
 
//--- 清除
   graphic.Destroy();
   ObjectDelete(chart,name);
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);
  }

ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS

用于在矩阵所有统计函数中指定轴线的枚举。

ID

描述

AXIS_NONE

没有指定坐标轴。对所有矩阵元素执行计算，类似向量(请参见Flat方法)。

AXIS_HORZ

横轴

AXIS_VERT

竖轴

 

 

