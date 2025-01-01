#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>



#define GRAPH_WIDTH 750

#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

vector vector_a;

vector_a.CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,COPY_RATES_CLOSE,1,100);

vector vector_r=vector_a.LinearRegression();



//--- switch off chart show

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false);



//--- arrays for drawing a graph

double x[];

double y1[];

double y2[];

ArrayResize(x,uint(vector_a.Size()));

ArrayResize(y1,uint(vector_a.Size()));

ArrayResize(y2,uint(vector_a.Size()));

for(ulong i=0; i<vector_a.Size(); i++)

{

x[i]=(double)i;

y1[i]=vector_a[i];

y2[i]=vector_r[i];

}



//--- graph title

string title="Linear regression "+_Symbol+","+EnumToString(_Period);



long chart=0;

string name="LinearRegression";



//--- create graph

CGraphic graphic;

graphic.Create(chart,name,0,0,0,GRAPH_WIDTH,GRAPH_HEIGHT);

graphic.BackgroundMain(title);

graphic.BackgroundMainSize(12);



//--- activation function graph

CCurve *curvef=graphic.CurveAdd(x,y1,CURVE_POINTS_AND_LINES);

curvef.Name("vector_a");

curvef.LinesWidth(2);

curvef.LinesSmooth(true);

curvef.LinesSmoothTension(1);

curvef.LinesSmoothStep(10);



//--- derivatives of activation function

CCurve *curved=graphic.CurveAdd(x,y2,CURVE_LINES);

curved.Name("vector_r");

curved.LinesWidth(2);

curved.LinesSmooth(true);

curved.LinesSmoothTension(1);

curved.LinesSmoothStep(10);

graphic.CurvePlotAll();

graphic.Update();



//--- endless loop to recognize pressed keyboard buttons

while(!IsStopped())

{

//--- press escape button to quit program

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)

break;

//--- press PdDn to save graph picture

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0)

{

string file_names[];

if(FileSelectDialog("Save Picture",NULL,"All files (*.*)|*.*",FSD_WRITE_FILE,file_names,"LinearRegression.png")<1)

continue;

ChartScreenShot(0,file_names[0],GRAPH_WIDTH,GRAPH_HEIGHT);

}

Sleep(10);

}



//--- clean up

graphic.Destroy();

ObjectDelete(chart,name);

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);

}