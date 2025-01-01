|
matrix weights1, weights2, weights3; // matrices de coeficientes de peso
matrix output1, output2, result; // matrices de salidas de redes neuronales
input int layer1 = 200; // tamaño de la 1-era capa oculta
input int layer2 = 200; // tamaño de la 2-nda capa oculta
input int Epochs = 20000; // número de epocas de entrenamiento
input double lr = 3e-6; // tasa de aprendizaje
input ENUM_ACTIVATION_FUNCTION ac_func = AF_SWISH; // función de activación
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Función de inicio del script |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//---
int train = 1000; // tamaño de la muestra de entrenamiento
int test = 10; // tamaño de la muestra de prueba
matrix m_data, m_target;
//--- generamos la muestra de entrenamiento
if(!CreateData(m_data, m_target, train))
return;
//--- entrenamos el modelo
if(!Train(m_data, m_target, Epochs))
return;
//--- generamos una muestra de prueba
if(!CreateData(m_data, m_target, test))
return;
//--- probamos el modelo
Test(m_data, m_target);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Método para generar la muestra |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateData(matrix &data, matrix &target, const int count)
{
//--- inicializar las matrices de entrada y salida
if(!data.Init(count, 3) || !target.Init(count, 1))
return false;
//--- rellenar la matriz de datos de entrada con valores aleatorios
data.Random(-10, 10);
//--- calculamos los valores objetivo de la muestra de entrenamiento
vector X1 = MathPow(data.Col(0) + data.Col(1) + data.Col(1), 2);
vector X2 = MathPow(data.Col(0), 2) + MathPow(data.Col(1), 2) + MathPow(data.Col(2), 2);
if(!target.Col(X1 / X2, 0))
return false;
//--- retornamos el resultado
return true;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Método para entrenar el modelo |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Train(matrix &data, matrix &target, const int epochs = 10000)
{
//--- creamos el modelo
if(!CreateNet())
return false;
//--- entrenamos el modelo
for(int ep = 0; ep < epochs; ep++)
{
//--- pasada directa
if(!FeedForward(data))
return false;
PrintFormat("Epoch %d, loss %.5f", ep, result.Loss(target, LOSS_MSE));
//--- pasada inversa y actualización de las matrices de pesos
if(!Backprop(data, target))
return false;
}
//--- retornamos el resultado
return true;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Método para crear el modelo |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateNet()
{
//--- inicializamos las matrices de pesos
if(!weights1.Init(4, layer1) || !weights2.Init(layer1 + 1, layer2) || !weights3.Init(layer2 + 1, 1))
return false;
//--- rellenamos las matrices de pesos con valores aleatorios
weights1.Random(-0.1, 0.1);
weights2.Random(-0.1, 0.1);
weights3.Random(-0.1, 0.1);
//--- retornamos el resultado
return true;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Método de pasada directa |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FeedForward(matrix &data)
{
//--- comprobamos el tamaño de los datos de origen
if(data.Cols() != weights1.Rows() - 1)
return false;
//--- calculamos la primera capa neuronal
matrix temp = data;
if(!temp.Resize(temp.Rows(), weights1.Rows()) ||
!temp.Col(vector::Ones(temp.Rows()), weights1.Rows() - 1))
return false;
output1 = temp.MatMul(weights1);
//--- calculamos la función de activación
if(!output1.Activation(temp, ac_func))
return false;
//--- calculamos la segunda red neuronal
if(!temp.Resize(temp.Rows(), weights2.Rows()) ||
!temp.Col(vector::Ones(temp.Rows()), weights2.Rows() - 1))
return false;
output2 = temp.MatMul(weights2);
//--- calculamos la función de activación
if(!output2.Activation(temp, ac_func))
return false;
//--- calculamos la tercera capa neuronal
if(!temp.Resize(temp.Rows(), weights3.Rows()) ||
!temp.Col(vector::Ones(temp.Rows()), weights3.Rows() - 1))
return false;
result = temp.MatMul(weights3);
//--- retornamos el resultado
return true;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Método de pasada inversa |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Backprop(matrix &data, matrix &target)
{
//--- comprobamos la dimensionalidad de la matriz de valores objetivo
if(target.Rows() != result.Rows() ||
target.Cols() != result.Cols())
return false;
//--- determinamos la desviación de los valores calculados respecto a los valores objetivo
matrix loss = (target - result) * 2;
//--- gradiente hasta la capa anterior
matrix gradient = loss.MatMul(weights3.Transpose());
//--- actualizamos la matriz de pesos de la última capa
matrix temp;
if(!output2.Activation(temp, ac_func))
return false;
if(!temp.Resize(temp.Rows(), weights3.Rows()) ||
!temp.Col(vector::Ones(temp.Rows()), weights3.Rows() - 1))
return false;
weights3 = weights3 + temp.Transpose().MatMul(loss) * lr;
//--- corregimos el gradiente de error usando la derivada de la función de activación
if(!output2.Derivative(temp, ac_func))
return false;
if(!gradient.Resize(gradient.Rows(), gradient.Cols() - 1))
return false;
loss = gradient * temp;
//--- bajamos el gradiente a una capa inferior
gradient = loss.MatMul(weights2.Transpose());
//--- actualizamos la matriz de pesos de la 2-nda capa oculta
if(!output1.Activation(temp, ac_func))
return false;
if(!temp.Resize(temp.Rows(), weights2.Rows()) ||
!temp.Col(vector::Ones(temp.Rows()), weights2.Rows() - 1))
return false;
weights2 = weights2 + temp.Transpose().MatMul(loss) * lr;
//--- corregimos el gradiente de error usando la derivada de la función de activación
if(!output1.Derivative(temp, ac_func))
return false;
if(!gradient.Resize(gradient.Rows(), gradient.Cols() - 1))
return false;
loss = gradient * temp;
//--- actualizamos la matriz de pesos de la 1-era capa oculta
temp = data;
if(!temp.Resize(temp.Rows(), weights1.Rows()) ||
!temp.Col(vector::Ones(temp.Rows()), weights1.Rows() - 1))
return false;
weights1 = weights1 + temp.Transpose().MatMul(loss) * lr;
//--- retornamos el resultado
return true;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Método de prueba del modelo |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Test(matrix &data, matrix &target)
{
//--- pasada directa con los datos de prueba
if(!FeedForward(data))
return false;
//--- mostramos en el log los resultados del cálculo del modelo y los valores reales
PrintFormat("Test loss %.5f", result.Loss(target, LOSS_MSE));
ulong total = data.Rows();
for(ulong i = 0; i < total; i++)
PrintFormat("(%.2f + %.2f + %.2f)^2 / (%.2f^2 + %.2f^2 + %.2f^2) = Net %.2f, Target %.2f", data[i, 0], data[i, 1], data[i, 2],
data[i, 0], data[i, 1], data[i, 2], result[i, 0], target[i, 0]);
//--- retornamos el resultado
return true;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+