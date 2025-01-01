DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Métodos de matrices y vectoresAprendizaje automáticoClassificationScore 

ClassificationScore

Calcula la métrica clasificatoria para evaluar la calidad de los datos previstos respecto a los datos reales.

A diferencia de otros métodos de la sección "Aprendizaje automático", este método se aplica a un vector de valores verdaderos en lugar de a un vector de valores predichos.

vector vector::ClassificationScore(
   const matrix&              pred_scores,   // matriz que contiene la distribución de probabilidad de cada clase
   ENUM_CLASSIFICATION_METRIC metric         // tipo de métrica
   ENUM_AVERAGE_MODE          mode           // modo de promediación
   );
 
 
vector vector::ClassificationScore(
   const matrix&              pred_scores,   // matriz que contiene la distribución de probabilidad de cada clase
   ENUM_CLASSIFICATION_METRIC metric         // tipo de métrica
   int                        param          // parámetro adicional
   );

Parámetros

pred_scores

[in] Matriz que contiene un conjunto de vectores horizontales con las probabilidades para cada clase. El número de filas de la matriz deberá corresponderse con el tamaño del vector de valores verdaderos.

metric

[in] Tipo de métrica de la enumeración ENUM_CLASSIFICATION_METRIC. Se usan los valores CLASSIFICATION_TOP_K_ACCURACY, CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION и CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC.

mode

[in]  Modo de promediación de la enumeración ENUM_AVERAGE_MODE. Se usa para las métricas CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION y CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC.

param

[in]  Para la métrica CLASSIFICATION_TOP_TOP_K_ACCURACY, se debe especificar un valor K entero en lugar del modo de promediación.

 

Valor retornado

Vector que contiene la métrica calculada. En el caso del modo de promediado AVERAGE_NONE, el vector contendrá valores métricos para cada clase sin promediar. (Por ejemplo, para la clasificación binaria, esto serían 2 métricas para false y true, respectivamente).

Observación sobre los modos de promediación

AVERAGE_BINARY solo tiene sentido para la clasificación binaria.

AVERAGE_MICRO –  calcular las métricas de forma global, considerando cada elemento de la matriz de indicadores de etiquetas como una etiqueta. Por matriz de indicadores de etiquetas entendemos una matriz con un conjunto de probabilidades para cada etiqueta.

AVERAGE_MACRO: calcula métricas para cada etiqueta y encuentra su promedio no ponderado. Esto no considera el desequilibrio de las etiquetas.

AVERAGE_WEIGHTED: calcula las métricas para cada etiqueta y encuentra su promedio ponderado según el soporte (el número de ejemplares reales para cada etiqueta).

Observación

Para la clasificación binaria, no solo puede introducirse una matriz n x 2, en la que la primera columna contiene las probabilidades de la etiqueta negativa y la segunda las de la etiqueta positiva, sino también una matriz formada por una columna con probabilidades positivas. Esto se debe a que los modelos de clasificación binaria pueden retornar tanto dos probabilidades como una probabilidad para una etiqueta positiva.

Ejemplo:

   vector y_true={7,2,1,0,4,1,4,9,5,9,0,6,9,0,1,5,9,7,3,4,8,4,2,7,6,8,4,2,3,6};
   //vector y_pred={7,2,1,0,4,1,4,9,5,9,0,6,9,0,1,5,9,7,3,4,2,9,4,9,5,9,2,7,7,0};
 
//--- label scores          0         1         2         3         4         5         6         7         8         9    true pred
   matrix y_scores={{0.0001090.0001860.0004490.0000520.0000020.0000220.0000050.9980590.0000100.001104},  // 7    7
                    {0.0000910.0819560.9168160.0011060.0000060.0000020.0000010.0000000.0000210.000000},  // 2    2
                    {0.0001080.9728630.0036000.0000210.0104790.0000150.0001310.0103850.0023390.000060},  // 1    1
                    {0.9254250.0000800.0029130.0000570.0002740.0006380.0635290.0003160.0000950.006673},  // 0    0
                    {0.0000600.0001260.0000060.0000000.9935130.0000000.0000030.0002220.0000010.006069},  // 4    4
                    {0.0000160.9821240.0000450.0000020.0084450.0000010.0000050.0092300.0001200.000013},  // 1    1
                    {0.0000000.0000400.0000010.0000000.9893950.0001670.0000040.0000700.0001770.010146},  // 4    4
                    {0.0007950.0029380.0234470.0074180.0218380.0024760.0002600.0475510.0000820.893194},  // 9    9
                    {0.0000910.0002260.0000380.0000070.0000480.8549100.0686440.0000800.0010970.074860},  // 5    5
                    {0.0000000.0000000.0000000.0000000.0030040.0000000.0000000.0000350.0000000.996960},  // 9    9
                    {0.9988560.0000090.0009760.0000020.0000000.0000130.0001310.0000060.0000000.000007},  // 0    0
                    {0.0001780.0004460.0003260.0000330.0001930.0000710.9984030.0000150.0003280.000007},  // 6    6
                    {0.0000050.0000160.0001530.0000450.0041100.0000120.0000150.0000310.0000760.995537},  // 9    9
                    {0.9941880.0000030.0025840.0000050.0000050.0001000.0007390.0014730.0000380.000864},  // 0    0
                    {0.0001730.9905690.0007920.0000400.0017980.0000350.0001140.0047500.0017160.000013},  // 1    1
                    {0.0000000.0005370.0000080.0050800.0000460.9929100.0000120.0006710.0003900.000347},  // 5    5
                    {0.0001270.0000030.0000030.0000000.0015830.0000000.0000020.0005550.0000160.997712},  // 9    9
                    {0.0000010.0000120.0000720.0000200.0000000.0000000.0000000.9998680.0000000.000026},  // 7    7
                    {0.0000200.0001050.0011390.9013430.0021320.0838730.0001240.0000970.0109810.000186},  // 3    3
                    {0.0000020.0000480.0000190.0000000.9993470.0000020.0000400.0000510.0000000.000489},  // 4    4
                    {0.0000590.0013440.6125020.0027490.0002290.0006780.0000380.0018440.3797270.000831},  // 8    2
                    {0.0005860.0007400.0016250.0000070.2693410.0000760.0164170.0001990.0001070.710902},  // 4    9
                    {0.0095470.0180550.2837950.0710790.4260740.0823350.0363790.0211880.0039240.047623},  // 2    4
                    {0.0025060.0025450.0011480.0056590.0204160.0001120.0060920.2725360.0031480.685839},  // 7    9
                    {0.0012630.0017690.0002930.0000110.0003020.8817680.1120190.0001250.0023270.000123},  // 6    5
                    {0.0029040.0029090.0134210.0014610.0075190.0012510.0005550.1062190.1071250.756637},  // 8    9
                    {0.0000550.0010800.8931580.0000000.1044920.0001590.0010420.0000130.0000000.000000},  // 4    2
                    {0.0003440.0026930.0711840.0002620.0000010.0000030.0000320.9243620.0007140.000404},  // 2    7
                    {0.0014040.0093750.0026380.2291890.0000640.0008960.0075160.7435570.0044620.000897},  // 3    7
                    {0.4911400.0001250.0000240.0003020.0000380.0349470.4731610.0001700.0000280.000066}}; // 6    0
 
   vector top_k=y_true.ClassificationScore(y_scores,CLASSIFICATION_TOP_K_ACCURACY,1);
   Print("top 1 accuracy score = ",top_k);
   top_k=y_true.ClassificationScore(y_scores,CLASSIFICATION_TOP_K_ACCURACY,2);
   Print("top 2 accuracy score = ",top_k);
   vector y_true2={0122};
   matrix y_score2={{0.50.20.2},  // 0 is in top 2
                    {0.30.40.2},  // 1 is in top 2
                    {0.20.40.3},  // 2 is in top 2
                    {0.70.20.1}}; // 2 isn't in top 2
   top_k=y_true2.ClassificationScore(y_score2,CLASSIFICATION_TOP_K_ACCURACY,2);
   Print("top k = ",top_k);
   Print("");
 
   vector ap_micro=y_true.ClassificationScore(y_scores,CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION,AVERAGE_MICRO);
   Print("average precision score micro = ",ap_micro);
   vector ap_macro=y_true.ClassificationScore(y_scores,CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION,AVERAGE_MACRO);
   Print("average precision score macro = ",ap_macro);
   vector ap_weighted=y_true.ClassificationScore(y_scores,CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION,AVERAGE_WEIGHTED);
   Print("average precision score weighted = ",ap_weighted);
   vector ap_none=y_true.ClassificationScore(y_scores,CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION,AVERAGE_NONE);
   Print("average precision score none = ",ap_none);
   Print("");
 
   vector area_micro=y_true.ClassificationScore(y_scores,CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC,AVERAGE_MICRO);
   Print("roc auc score micro = ",area_micro);
   vector area_macro=y_true.ClassificationScore(y_scores,CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC,AVERAGE_MACRO);
   Print("roc auc score macro = ",area_macro);
   vector area_weighted=y_true.ClassificationScore(y_scores,CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC,AVERAGE_WEIGHTED);
   Print("roc auc score weighted = ",area_weighted);
   vector area_none=y_true.ClassificationScore(y_scores,CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC,AVERAGE_NONE);
   Print("roc auc score none = ",area_none);
   Print("");
 
//--- binary classification
   vector y_pred_bin={0,1,0,1,1,0,0,0,1};
   vector y_true_bin={1,0,0,0,1,0,1,1,1};
   vector y_score_true={0.3,0.7,0.1,0.6,0.9,0.0,0.4,0.2,0.8};
   matrix y_score1_bin(y_score_true.Size(),1);
   y_score1_bin.Col(y_score_true,0);
   matrix y_scores_bin={{0.70.3},
                        {0.30.7},
                        {0.90.1},
                        {0.40.6},
                        {0.10.9},
                        {1.00.0},
                        {0.60.4},
                        {0.80.2},
                        {0.20.8}};
 
   vector ap=y_true_bin.ClassificationScore(y_scores_bin,CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION,AVERAGE_BINARY);
   Print("average precision score binary = ",ap);
   vector ap2=y_true_bin.ClassificationScore(y_score1_bin,CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION,AVERAGE_BINARY);
   Print("average precision score binary = ",ap2);
   vector ap3=y_true_bin.ClassificationScore(y_scores_bin,CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION,AVERAGE_NONE);
   Print("average precision score none = ",ap3);
   Print("");
 
   vector area=y_true_bin.ClassificationScore(y_scores_bin,CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC,AVERAGE_BINARY);
   Print("roc auc score binary = ",area);
   vector area2=y_true_bin.ClassificationScore(y_score1_bin,CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC,AVERAGE_BINARY);
   Print("roc auc score binary = ",area2);
   vector area3=y_true_bin.ClassificationScore(y_scores_bin,CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC,AVERAGE_NONE);
   Print("roc auc score none = ",area3);
 
 
/*
  top 1 accuracy score = [0.6666666666666666]
  top 2 accuracy score = [1]
  top k = [0.75]
  
  average precision score micro = [0.8513333333333333]
  average precision score macro = [0.9326666666666666]
  average precision score weighted = [0.9333333333333333]
  average precision score none = [1,1,0.7,1,0.9266666666666666,0.8333333333333333,1,0.8666666666666667,1,1]
  
  roc auc score micro = [0.9839506172839506]
  roc auc score macro = [0.9892068783068803]
  roc auc score weighted = [0.9887354497354497]
  roc auc score none = [1,1,0.9506172839506173,1,0.984,0.9821428571428571,1,0.9753086419753086,1,1]
  
  average precision score binary = [0.7961904761904761]
  average precision score binary = [0.7961904761904761]
  average precision score none = [0.7678571428571428,0.7961904761904761]
  
  roc auc score binary = [0.7]
  roc auc score binary = [0.7]
  roc auc score none = [0.7,0.7]
*/