Machine learning

Questi metodi sono utilizzati nell'apprendimento automatico.

La funzione di attivazione della rete neurale determina il valore di uscita di un neurone secondo la somma ponderata degli input. La selezione della funzione di attivazione ha un grande impatto sulle prestazioni della rete neurale. Diverse parti del modello (strati) possono utilizzare diverse funzioni di attivazione.

Oltre a tutte le funzioni di attivazione note, MQL5 offre anche i loro derivati. I derivati della funzione permettono un aggiornamento efficiente dei parametri del modello basati sull'errore ricevuto nell'apprendimento.

Una rete neurale mira a trovare un algoritmo che minimizza l'errore nell'apprendimento, per il quale viene utilizzata la funzione di perdita. Il valore della funzione di perdita indica quanto il valore previsto dal modello devia da quello reale. Diverse funzioni di perdita vengono utilizzate a seconda del problema. Per esempio, Mean Squared Error (MSE) è usata per problemi di regressione, e Binary Cross-Entropy (BCE) è usata per scopi di classificazione binaria.

Funzione Azione Activation Calcola i valori della funzione di attivazione e li scrive nel vettore/matrice passati Derivative Calcola i valori derivati della funzione di attivazione e li scrive nel vettore/matrice passato Loss Calcola i valori della funzione di perdita e li scrive nel vettore/matrice passati LossGradient Calcola un vettore o una matrice di gradienti della funzione di perdita RegressionMetric Calcola la metrica di regressione come errore della deviazione dalla linea di regressione costruita sull'array di dati specificato ConfusionMatrix Calcola la matrice della confusione. Il metodo viene applicato al vettore dei valori previsti ConfusionMatrixMultilabel Calcola la matrice di confusione per ogni etichetta. Il metodo viene applicato al vettore dei valori previsti ClassificationMetric Calcola la metrica di classificazione per valutare la qualità dei dati previsti rispetto ai dati reali Il metodo viene applicato al vettore dei valori previsti ClassificationScore Calcola la metrica di classificazione per valutare la qualità dei dati previsti rispetto ai dati reali PrecisionRecall Calcola i valori per costruire una curva di precisione-richiamo. Analogamente a ClassificationScore, questo metodo viene applicato al vettore dei valori reali. ReceiverOperatingCharacteristic Calcola i valori per costruire la curva ROC (Receiver Operating Characteristic). Analogamente a ClassificationScore, questo metodo viene applicato al vettore dei valori reali.

Esempio

Questo esempio dimostra l'addestramento di un modello utilizzando operazioni matriciali. Il modello è addestrato per la funzione (a + b + c)^2 / (a^2 + b^2 + c^2). Inseriamo la matrice di dati iniziale, in cui a, b e c sono contenuti in colonne differenti. Il risultato della funzione viene ottenuto all'output del modello.