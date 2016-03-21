CodeBaseSecciones
Mira cómo descargar robots gratis
¡Búscanos en Twitter!
Pon "Me gusta" y sigue las noticias
¿Es interesante este script?
Deje un enlace a él, ¡qué los demás también lo valoren!
¿Le ha gustado el script?
Evalúe su trabajo en el terminal MetaTrader 5
al bolsillo
Indicadores

Din Fibo Next - indicador para MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | Spanish English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Visualizaciones:
1111
Ranking:
(3)
Publicado:
Actualizado:
DFC_Next.mq4 (8.82 KB) ver
Descargar ZIP Cómo bajar códigos desde MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance ¿Necesita un robot o indicador basado en este código? Solicítelo en la bolsa freelance Pasar a la bolsa
Autor: get from kaizer, conversed by Rosh

Indicador Din Fibo Next. Muestra el canal.


Traducción del inglés realizada por MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artículo original: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7797

Daily Channel Daily Channel

Simple display any time zone daily channel.

Strength Arrow Strength Arrow

This is an indicator which totally based on RSI. The reason to amend this indicator is knowing the strength of a currency.

Nevalyashka 10-line EA Nevalyashka 10-line EA

The Expert Advisor simply opens orders in the opposite direction after the current order is closed.

Trading Comments Trading Comments

Commentary on behalf of Exponential Moving Average.