Mira cómo descargar robots gratis
¡Búscanos en Twitter!
Pon "Me gusta" y sigue las noticias
Pon "Me gusta" y sigue las noticias
¿Es interesante este script?
Deje un enlace a él, ¡qué los demás también lo valoren!
Deje un enlace a él, ¡qué los demás también lo valoren!
¿Le ha gustado el script?
Evalúe su trabajo en el terminal MetaTrader 5
Evalúe su trabajo en el terminal MetaTrader 5
Din Fibo Next - indicador para MetaTrader 4
- Visualizaciones:
- 1111
- Ranking:
-
- Publicado:
- Actualizado:
- ¿Necesita un robot o indicador basado en este código? Solicítelo en la bolsa freelance Pasar a la bolsa
Autor: get from kaizer, conversed by Rosh
Indicador Din Fibo Next. Muestra el canal.
Indicador Din Fibo Next. Muestra el canal.
Traducción del inglés realizada por MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artículo original: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7797
Daily Channel
Simple display any time zone daily channel.Strength Arrow
This is an indicator which totally based on RSI. The reason to amend this indicator is knowing the strength of a currency.
Nevalyashka 10-line EA
The Expert Advisor simply opens orders in the opposite direction after the current order is closed.Trading Comments
Commentary on behalf of Exponential Moving Average.