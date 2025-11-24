SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Theranto v3 Live 2
Hossein Davarynejad

Theranto v3 Live 2

Hossein Davarynejad
6 reviews
Reliability
66 weeks
84 / 270K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 3 255%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
306
Profit Trades:
271 (88.56%)
Loss Trades:
35 (11.44%)
Best trade:
624.57 USD
Worst trade:
-269.95 USD
Gross Profit:
11 981.42 USD (47 694 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 956.38 USD (10 668 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (992.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 484.45 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.48
Trading activity:
80.32%
Max deposit load:
26.92%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
37.14
Long Trades:
157 (51.31%)
Short Trades:
149 (48.69%)
Profit Factor:
6.12
Expected Payoff:
32.76 USD
Average Profit:
44.21 USD
Average Loss:
-55.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-41.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-269.95 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.24%
Annual Forecast:
75.72%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
269.95 USD (2.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.41% (175.48 USD)
By Equity:
35.25% (263.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD.i 303
US30.i 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD.i 9.9K
US30.i 87
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD.i 36K
US30.i 1.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +624.57 USD
Worst trade: -270 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +992.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapLtd-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data


  //// THERANTO V3 /////

    AUDCAD M15 Scalper
⚡ Super-fast, high-activity trading every day on AUDCAD M15.
🛡️ Stop-loss is fully adjustable (can be fixed based on Max DD).
💹 Not sensitive to spread or slippage — works on all brokers and ECN low-spread accounts.
🚀 Plug, run, and enjoy stable performance.

🔗 Buy Now: https://www.nxfx.ca/product/17582352/theranto-v1-v2-v3

Average rating:
Krones Krones
195
Krones Krones 2025.11.24 08:36  (modified 2025.11.24 08:37) 
 

Please Need to withdraw money for us.... For strong lot size.

Ilkay Ozsoy
172
Ilkay Ozsoy 2025.11.21 17:39 
 

AUDCAD paritesinde işlem yapılıyor, vermiş olduğum ücreti fazlasıyla kazandım, kendisine teşekkürler..

LiverLTC90
41
LiverLTC90 2025.11.17 16:48 
 

I registered with the wrong broker. Please refund my money.

kumawat
2166
kumawat 2025.11.17 06:54 
 

One of the Best singnal

Milan Peter Gyurkovics
150
Milan Peter Gyurkovics 2025.09.11 13:51   

Could be better... with lower drawdown...

Yao Zou
1605
Yao Zou 2025.08.24 14:01 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 07:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 18:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 05:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 19:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 12 days
2025.12.04 03:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 20:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.13 00:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 01:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 06:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 04:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.06 13:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 11:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 20:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 14:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.17 02:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Theranto v3 Live 2
30 USD per month
3 255%
84
270K
USD
9K
USD
66
99%
306
88%
80%
6.12
32.76
USD
35%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.