- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
306
Profit Trades:
271 (88.56%)
Loss Trades:
35 (11.44%)
Best trade:
624.57 USD
Worst trade:
-269.95 USD
Gross Profit:
11 981.42 USD (47 694 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 956.38 USD (10 668 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (992.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 484.45 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.48
Trading activity:
80.32%
Max deposit load:
26.92%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
37.14
Long Trades:
157 (51.31%)
Short Trades:
149 (48.69%)
Profit Factor:
6.12
Expected Payoff:
32.76 USD
Average Profit:
44.21 USD
Average Loss:
-55.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-41.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-269.95 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.24%
Annual Forecast:
75.72%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
269.95 USD (2.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.41% (175.48 USD)
By Equity:
35.25% (263.15 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD.i
|303
|US30.i
|3
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD.i
|9.9K
|US30.i
|87
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD.i
|36K
|US30.i
|1.1K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +624.57 USD
Worst trade: -270 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +992.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.03 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapLtd-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
//// THERANTO V3 /////
AUDCAD M15 Scalper
⚡ Super-fast, high-activity trading every day on AUDCAD M15.
🛡️ Stop-loss is fully adjustable (can be fixed based on Max DD).
💹 Not sensitive to spread or slippage — works on all brokers and ECN low-spread accounts.
🚀 Plug, run, and enjoy stable performance.
🔗 Buy Now: https://www.nxfx.ca/product/17582352/theranto-v1-v2-v3
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3 255%
84
270K
USD
USD
9K
USD
USD
66
99%
306
88%
80%
6.12
32.76
USD
USD
35%
1:500
Please Need to withdraw money for us.... For strong lot size.
AUDCAD paritesinde işlem yapılıyor, vermiş olduğum ücreti fazlasıyla kazandım, kendisine teşekkürler..
I registered with the wrong broker. Please refund my money.
One of the Best singnal
Could be better... with lower drawdown...
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu