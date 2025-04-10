- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
679
Profit Trades:
548 (80.70%)
Loss Trades:
131 (19.29%)
Best trade:
19 071.58 USD
Worst trade:
-8 229.70 USD
Gross Profit:
478 958.85 USD (55 042 pips)
Gross Loss:
-119 053.14 USD (11 427 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (1 116.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42 795.53 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
4.57%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
19.35
Long Trades:
310 (45.66%)
Short Trades:
369 (54.34%)
Profit Factor:
4.02
Expected Payoff:
530.05 USD
Average Profit:
874.01 USD
Average Loss:
-908.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 502.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14 722.97 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.53%
Annual Forecast:
30.71%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.51 USD
Maximal:
18 600.60 USD (11.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.29% (18 600.60 USD)
By Equity:
2.92% (7 767.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY.i
|434
|AUDCAD.i
|117
|EURGBP.i
|85
|NZDCHF.i
|43
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY.i
|343K
|AUDCAD.i
|2.3K
|EURGBP.i
|22K
|NZDCHF.i
|-7.3K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY.i
|40K
|AUDCAD.i
|2.3K
|EURGBP.i
|2.1K
|NZDCHF.i
|579
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19 071.58 USD
Worst trade: -8 230 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 116.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 502.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapLtd-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
