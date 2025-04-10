SignalsSections
Jaroslav Rajcher

Happy Signal

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 reviews
Reliability
146 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2023 35 991%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
679
Profit Trades:
548 (80.70%)
Loss Trades:
131 (19.29%)
Best trade:
19 071.58 USD
Worst trade:
-8 229.70 USD
Gross Profit:
478 958.85 USD (55 042 pips)
Gross Loss:
-119 053.14 USD (11 427 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (1 116.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42 795.53 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
4.57%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
19.35
Long Trades:
310 (45.66%)
Short Trades:
369 (54.34%)
Profit Factor:
4.02
Expected Payoff:
530.05 USD
Average Profit:
874.01 USD
Average Loss:
-908.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 502.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14 722.97 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.53%
Annual Forecast:
30.71%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.51 USD
Maximal:
18 600.60 USD (11.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.29% (18 600.60 USD)
By Equity:
2.92% (7 767.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY.i 434
AUDCAD.i 117
EURGBP.i 85
NZDCHF.i 43
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY.i 343K
AUDCAD.i 2.3K
EURGBP.i 22K
NZDCHF.i -7.3K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY.i 40K
AUDCAD.i 2.3K
EURGBP.i 2.1K
NZDCHF.i 579
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19 071.58 USD
Worst trade: -8 230 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 116.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 502.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapLtd-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Website: www.happyforex.de

Best broker: https://www.shorturl.at/1yXzj
No reviews
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.19 03:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 12:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.02 12:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 12:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 10:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.22 07:44
No swaps are charged
2025.10.22 07:44
No swaps are charged
2025.10.22 07:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 06:00
No swaps are charged
2025.10.22 06:00
No swaps are charged
2025.10.22 06:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
