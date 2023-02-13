SignalsSections
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Gold Eightcap

Jaroslav Rajcher
Reliability
149 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 1 374%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
595
Profit Trades:
548 (92.10%)
Loss Trades:
47 (7.90%)
Best trade:
567.06 USD
Worst trade:
-250.88 USD
Gross Profit:
20 531.36 USD (33 881 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 789.02 USD (11 529 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (1 680.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 501.44 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
0.03%
Max deposit load:
10.39%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
22.39
Long Trades:
326 (54.79%)
Short Trades:
269 (45.21%)
Profit Factor:
3.02
Expected Payoff:
23.10 USD
Average Profit:
37.47 USD
Average Loss:
-144.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-440.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-440.32 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
17.98%
Annual Forecast:
218.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
613.82 USD (7.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.70% (203.86 USD)
By Equity:
5.81% (102.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 595
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.i 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.i 22K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +567.06 USD
Worst trade: -251 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 680.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -440.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapLtd-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

EA Happy Gold uses scalp/swing/gridnews strategy with modified ZigZag indicator, that best works on XAUUSD in M15/M30/H1/H4 chart. Modified ZigZag indicator tracks and connects extreme points of the chart, the distance between these points being equal or higher than the percentage specified for the price scale. Max open trades is one. Uses hard stop loss (-24 pips) and dynamic take profit levels based on market sentiment. We recommend maximum 20 pips spread, very low slippage (ECN/Market maker). Recommended minimum investment is $100 which should start trading at 0.01 lots. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-gold/

Best broker: https://www.shorturl.at/1yXzj

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


No reviews
2025.12.09 11:07
2025.12.09 11:07
2025.12.08 17:36 2025.12.08 17:36:27  

2025.12.07 19:11
2025.12.05 13:42
2025.12.05 13:42
2025.12.05 12:42
2025.11.12 15:21
2025.11.11 19:00
2025.10.03 07:53
2025.10.03 07:53
2025.10.02 14:19
2025.10.01 09:59
2025.09.30 18:37
2025.06.27 12:45
2025.06.27 12:45
2025.06.27 08:39
2025.06.26 19:31
2025.06.26 19:31
2025.06.26 14:18
