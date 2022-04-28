- Growth
Trades:
1 830
Profit Trades:
1 405 (76.77%)
Loss Trades:
425 (23.22%)
Best trade:
2 737.68 USD
Worst trade:
-3 447.93 USD
Gross Profit:
278 163.36 USD (81 448 pips)
Gross Loss:
-217 975.51 USD (54 534 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (4 164.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 401.02 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
5.27%
Max deposit load:
13.20%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
46 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.73
Long Trades:
971 (53.06%)
Short Trades:
859 (46.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
32.89 USD
Average Profit:
197.98 USD
Average Loss:
-512.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-4 373.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 594.15 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.97%
Annual Forecast:
72.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
702.88 USD
Maximal:
10 502.14 USD (15.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.36% (10 167.39 USD)
By Equity:
8.90% (2 282.22 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD-ECN
|564
|EURUSD-ECN
|528
|USDJPY-ECN
|447
|GBPJPY-ECN
|200
|EURJPY-ECN
|91
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD-ECN
|42K
|EURUSD-ECN
|9.3K
|USDJPY-ECN
|14K
|GBPJPY-ECN
|-2.3K
|EURJPY-ECN
|-3.2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD-ECN
|12K
|EURUSD-ECN
|6.6K
|USDJPY-ECN
|8.5K
|GBPJPY-ECN
|1.5K
|EURJPY-ECN
|-397
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 737.68 USD
Worst trade: -3 448 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 164.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 373.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
The expert advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Is optimized using real ticks with 99.90% model quality. Uses fixed stop loss and trailing stop of profitable trades in its operation. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-breakout/
