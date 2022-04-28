SignalsSections
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Breakout VT

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 reviews
Reliability
190 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2022 1 204%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 830
Profit Trades:
1 405 (76.77%)
Loss Trades:
425 (23.22%)
Best trade:
2 737.68 USD
Worst trade:
-3 447.93 USD
Gross Profit:
278 163.36 USD (81 448 pips)
Gross Loss:
-217 975.51 USD (54 534 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (4 164.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 401.02 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
5.27%
Max deposit load:
13.20%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
46 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.73
Long Trades:
971 (53.06%)
Short Trades:
859 (46.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
32.89 USD
Average Profit:
197.98 USD
Average Loss:
-512.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-4 373.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 594.15 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.97%
Annual Forecast:
72.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
702.88 USD
Maximal:
10 502.14 USD (15.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.36% (10 167.39 USD)
By Equity:
8.90% (2 282.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD-ECN 564
EURUSD-ECN 528
USDJPY-ECN 447
GBPJPY-ECN 200
EURJPY-ECN 91
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD-ECN 42K
EURUSD-ECN 9.3K
USDJPY-ECN 14K
GBPJPY-ECN -2.3K
EURJPY-ECN -3.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD-ECN 12K
EURUSD-ECN 6.6K
USDJPY-ECN 8.5K
GBPJPY-ECN 1.5K
EURJPY-ECN -397
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 737.68 USD
Worst trade: -3 448 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 164.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 373.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

The expert advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Is optimized using real ticks with 99.90% model quality. Uses fixed stop loss and trailing stop of profitable trades in its operation. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-breakout/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/1X4cg

No reviews
2024.05.07 20:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.05 10:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.09.28 13:49
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 3.3% of days out of 515 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
