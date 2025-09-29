- Overview
RWT-PA: Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative
RWT-PA exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.16 and at a high of 25.60.
Follow Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RWT-PA stock price today?
Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative stock is priced at 25.46 today. It trades within 0.59%, yesterday's close was 25.31, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of RWT-PA shows these updates.
Does Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative stock pay dividends?
Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative is currently valued at 25.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.45% and USD. View the chart live to track RWT-PA movements.
How to buy RWT-PA stock?
You can buy Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative shares at the current price of 25.46. Orders are usually placed near 25.46 or 25.76, while 26 and 0.63% show market activity. Follow RWT-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RWT-PA stock?
Investing in Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative involves considering the yearly range 24.27 - 25.96 and current price 25.46. Many compare -0.16% and 2.45% before placing orders at 25.46 or 25.76. Explore the RWT-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are REDWOOD TRUST INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of REDWOOD TRUST INC in the past year was 25.96. Within 24.27 - 25.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative performance using the live chart.
What are REDWOOD TRUST INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of REDWOOD TRUST INC (RWT-PA) over the year was 24.27. Comparing it with the current 25.46 and 24.27 - 25.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RWT-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RWT-PA stock split?
Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.31, and 2.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.31
- Open
- 25.30
- Bid
- 25.46
- Ask
- 25.76
- Low
- 25.16
- High
- 25.60
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 0.59%
- Month Change
- -0.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.45%
- Year Change
- 2.45%
