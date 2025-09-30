- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
RWT-PA: Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative
RWT-PA fiyatı bugün 0.43% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.16 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.60 aralığında işlem gördü.
Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is RWT-PA stock price today?
Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative stock is priced at 25.42 today. It trades within 0.43%, yesterday's close was 25.31, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of RWT-PA shows these updates.
Does Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative stock pay dividends?
Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative is currently valued at 25.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.29% and USD. View the chart live to track RWT-PA movements.
How to buy RWT-PA stock?
You can buy Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative shares at the current price of 25.42. Orders are usually placed near 25.42 or 25.72, while 28 and 0.47% show market activity. Follow RWT-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RWT-PA stock?
Investing in Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative involves considering the yearly range 24.27 - 25.96 and current price 25.42. Many compare -0.31% and 2.29% before placing orders at 25.42 or 25.72. Explore the RWT-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are REDWOOD TRUST INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of REDWOOD TRUST INC in the past year was 25.96. Within 24.27 - 25.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative performance using the live chart.
What are REDWOOD TRUST INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of REDWOOD TRUST INC (RWT-PA) over the year was 24.27. Comparing it with the current 25.42 and 24.27 - 25.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RWT-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RWT-PA stock split?
Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.31, and 2.29% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 25.31
- Açılış
- 25.30
- Satış
- 25.42
- Alış
- 25.72
- Düşük
- 25.16
- Yüksek
- 25.60
- Hacim
- 28
- Günlük değişim
- 0.43%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.31%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.29%
- Yıllık değişim
- 2.29%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4