시세섹션
통화 / RWT-PA
주식로 돌아가기

RWT-PA: Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative

25.42 USD 0.11 (0.43%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

RWT-PA 환율이 오늘 0.43%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.16이고 고가는 25.60이었습니다.

Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is RWT-PA stock price today?

Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative stock is priced at 25.42 today. It trades within 0.43%, yesterday's close was 25.31, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of RWT-PA shows these updates.

Does Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative stock pay dividends?

Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative is currently valued at 25.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.29% and USD. View the chart live to track RWT-PA movements.

How to buy RWT-PA stock?

You can buy Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative shares at the current price of 25.42. Orders are usually placed near 25.42 or 25.72, while 28 and 0.47% show market activity. Follow RWT-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RWT-PA stock?

Investing in Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative involves considering the yearly range 24.27 - 25.96 and current price 25.42. Many compare -0.31% and 2.29% before placing orders at 25.42 or 25.72. Explore the RWT-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are REDWOOD TRUST INC stock highest prices?

The highest price of REDWOOD TRUST INC in the past year was 25.96. Within 24.27 - 25.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative performance using the live chart.

What are REDWOOD TRUST INC stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of REDWOOD TRUST INC (RWT-PA) over the year was 24.27. Comparing it with the current 25.42 and 24.27 - 25.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RWT-PA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did RWT-PA stock split?

Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.31, and 2.29% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
25.16 25.60
년간 변동
24.27 25.96
이전 종가
25.31
시가
25.30
Bid
25.42
Ask
25.72
저가
25.16
고가
25.60
볼륨
28
일일 변동
0.43%
월 변동
-0.31%
6개월 변동
2.29%
년간 변동율
2.29%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4