RWT-PA: Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative
RWT-PA 환율이 오늘 0.43%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.16이고 고가는 25.60이었습니다.
Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is RWT-PA stock price today?
Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative stock is priced at 25.42 today. It trades within 0.43%, yesterday's close was 25.31, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of RWT-PA shows these updates.
Does Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative stock pay dividends?
Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative is currently valued at 25.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.29% and USD. View the chart live to track RWT-PA movements.
How to buy RWT-PA stock?
You can buy Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative shares at the current price of 25.42. Orders are usually placed near 25.42 or 25.72, while 28 and 0.47% show market activity. Follow RWT-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RWT-PA stock?
Investing in Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative involves considering the yearly range 24.27 - 25.96 and current price 25.42. Many compare -0.31% and 2.29% before placing orders at 25.42 or 25.72. Explore the RWT-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are REDWOOD TRUST INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of REDWOOD TRUST INC in the past year was 25.96. Within 24.27 - 25.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative performance using the live chart.
What are REDWOOD TRUST INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of REDWOOD TRUST INC (RWT-PA) over the year was 24.27. Comparing it with the current 25.42 and 24.27 - 25.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RWT-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RWT-PA stock split?
Redwood Trust, Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.31, and 2.29% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 25.31
- 시가
- 25.30
- Bid
- 25.42
- Ask
- 25.72
- 저가
- 25.16
- 고가
- 25.60
- 볼륨
- 28
- 일일 변동
- 0.43%
- 월 변동
- -0.31%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.29%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.29%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4