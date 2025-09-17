Moedas / ORCL
ORCL: Oracle Corporation
301.50 USD 5.13 (1.67%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ORCL para hoje mudou para -1.67%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 295.03 e o mais alto foi 308.66.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Oracle Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
295.03 308.66
Faixa anual
118.86 345.72
- Fechamento anterior
- 306.63
- Open
- 307.19
- Bid
- 301.50
- Ask
- 301.80
- Low
- 295.03
- High
- 308.66
- Volume
- 53.383 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.67%
- Mudança mensal
- 36.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 115.73%
- Mudança anual
- 77.31%
