Currencies / NBY
NBY: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc
2.19 USD 0.55 (20.07%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NBY exchange rate has changed by -20.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.10 and at a high of 2.32.
Follow NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NBY News
- Why Is NovaBay Pharma Stock (NBY) Up Today? - TipRanks.com
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 8/21/25 - TipRanks.com
- Why Is NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock (NBY) Up 60% Today? - TipRanks.com
- Temasek eyes more Indian family-run businesses after Haldiram’s deal
- NioBay Announces Election of Directors
- NioBay Announces the Start of Its 2025 Drill Campaign on Its Crevier Project
- NioBay Makes Its First Product Deliveries to Potential Customers/Partners
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: MicroStrategy Rebrands
Daily Range
2.10 2.32
Year Range
0.46 4.44
- Previous Close
- 2.74
- Open
- 2.14
- Bid
- 2.19
- Ask
- 2.49
- Low
- 2.10
- High
- 2.32
- Volume
- 982
- Daily Change
- -20.07%
- Month Change
- 20.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 271.19%
- Year Change
- 226.87%
