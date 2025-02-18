Currencies / MED
MED: MEDIFAST INC
14.35 USD 0.15 (1.06%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MED exchange rate has changed by 1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.06 and at a high of 14.40.
Follow MEDIFAST INC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MED News
- Medifast (MED) Up 6.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- HIMS' Personalized Wellness Platform Expands Preventive Care Access
- Medifast Bolsters Growth Through Health & Wellness Solutions
- Hims & Hers Redefines Virtual Care With Integrated Tech Platforms
- Medifast's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Lower Revenues Hurt Margins
- Medifast, Inc. (MED) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Medifast (MED) Q2 Revenue Falls 37%
- MEDIFAST earnings beat by $0.44, revenue topped estimates
- Medifast Q2 2025 slides: Coach productivity improves amid revenue challenges
- Clorox Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Organic Sales Increase Y/Y
- Kraft Heinz Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Organic Sales Down 2% Y/Y
- LifeMD Q1 2025 presentation slides: Telehealth profitability surges amid 30% revenue growth
- WW International: Menopause Health’s Comeback (NASDAQ:WW)
- Medifast: Coach Surge Fuels Growth (NYSE:MED)
- Trump Calls For More Tariffs, Federal Reserve Minutes On Deck: What's Driving Markets Wednesday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
- Medifast, Inc. (MED) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Medifast, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MED)
Daily Range
14.06 14.40
Year Range
11.57 21.98
- Previous Close
- 14.20
- Open
- 14.24
- Bid
- 14.35
- Ask
- 14.65
- Low
- 14.06
- High
- 14.40
- Volume
- 175
- Daily Change
- 1.06%
- Month Change
- 3.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.77%
- Year Change
- -24.71%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%