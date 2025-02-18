Valute / MED
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
MED: MEDIFAST INC
14.36 USD 0.20 (1.37%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MED ha avuto una variazione del -1.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.19 e ad un massimo di 14.66.
Segui le dinamiche di MEDIFAST INC. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MED News
- Will Medifast's Strategic Endeavors Deliver Growth in 2025?
- Medifast (MED) Up 6.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- HIMS' Personalized Wellness Platform Expands Preventive Care Access
- Medifast Bolsters Growth Through Health & Wellness Solutions
- Hims & Hers Redefines Virtual Care With Integrated Tech Platforms
- Medifast's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Lower Revenues Hurt Margins
- Medifast, Inc. (MED) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Medifast (MED) Q2 Revenue Falls 37%
- MEDIFAST earnings beat by $0.44, revenue topped estimates
- Medifast Q2 2025 slides: Coach productivity improves amid revenue challenges
- Clorox Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Organic Sales Increase Y/Y
- Kraft Heinz Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Organic Sales Down 2% Y/Y
- LifeMD Q1 2025 presentation slides: Telehealth profitability surges amid 30% revenue growth
- WW International: Menopause Health’s Comeback (NASDAQ:WW)
- Medifast: Coach Surge Fuels Growth (NYSE:MED)
- Trump Calls For More Tariffs, Federal Reserve Minutes On Deck: What's Driving Markets Wednesday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
- Medifast, Inc. (MED) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Medifast, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MED)
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.19 14.66
Intervallo Annuale
11.57 21.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.56
- Apertura
- 14.62
- Bid
- 14.36
- Ask
- 14.66
- Minimo
- 14.19
- Massimo
- 14.66
- Volume
- 170
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.85%
- Variazione Annuale
- -24.66%
21 settembre, domenica