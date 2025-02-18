QuotazioniSezioni
MED: MEDIFAST INC

14.36 USD 0.20 (1.37%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MED ha avuto una variazione del -1.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.19 e ad un massimo di 14.66.

Segui le dinamiche di MEDIFAST INC. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.19 14.66
Intervallo Annuale
11.57 21.98
Chiusura Precedente
14.56
Apertura
14.62
Bid
14.36
Ask
14.66
Minimo
14.19
Massimo
14.66
Volume
170
Variazione giornaliera
-1.37%
Variazione Mensile
3.68%
Variazione Semestrale
6.85%
Variazione Annuale
-24.66%
