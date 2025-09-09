Currencies / LULU
LULU: lululemon athletica Inc
162.59 USD 2.61 (1.63%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LULU exchange rate has changed by 1.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 159.75 and at a high of 163.21.
Follow lululemon athletica Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LULU News
Daily Range
159.75 163.21
Year Range
159.25 423.31
- Previous Close
- 159.98
- Open
- 160.00
- Bid
- 162.59
- Ask
- 162.89
- Low
- 159.75
- High
- 163.21
- Volume
- 6.620 K
- Daily Change
- 1.63%
- Month Change
- -18.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -42.39%
- Year Change
- -39.26%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%