LULU
LULU: lululemon athletica Inc

162.59 USD 2.61 (1.63%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LULU exchange rate has changed by 1.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 159.75 and at a high of 163.21.

Follow lululemon athletica Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

LULU News

Daily Range
159.75 163.21
Year Range
159.25 423.31
Previous Close
159.98
Open
160.00
Bid
162.59
Ask
162.89
Low
159.75
High
163.21
Volume
6.620 K
Daily Change
1.63%
Month Change
-18.48%
6 Months Change
-42.39%
Year Change
-39.26%
