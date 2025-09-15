Valute / LULU
LULU: lululemon athletica Inc
169.62 USD 0.14 (0.08%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LULU ha avuto una variazione del -0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 167.53 e ad un massimo di 170.89.
Segui le dinamiche di lululemon athletica Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
167.53 170.89
Intervallo Annuale
159.25 423.31
- Chiusura Precedente
- 169.76
- Apertura
- 169.93
- Bid
- 169.62
- Ask
- 169.92
- Minimo
- 167.53
- Massimo
- 170.89
- Volume
- 11.851 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- -14.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -39.90%
- Variazione Annuale
- -36.63%
20 settembre, sabato