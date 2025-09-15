QuotazioniSezioni
LULU: lululemon athletica Inc

169.62 USD 0.14 (0.08%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LULU ha avuto una variazione del -0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 167.53 e ad un massimo di 170.89.

Segui le dinamiche di lululemon athletica Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
167.53 170.89
Intervallo Annuale
159.25 423.31
Chiusura Precedente
169.76
Apertura
169.93
Bid
169.62
Ask
169.92
Minimo
167.53
Massimo
170.89
Volume
11.851 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.08%
Variazione Mensile
-14.95%
Variazione Semestrale
-39.90%
Variazione Annuale
-36.63%
20 settembre, sabato