Moedas / LULU
LULU: lululemon athletica Inc
167.54 USD 4.06 (2.48%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LULU para hoje mudou para 2.48%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 166.52 e o mais alto foi 169.28.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas lululemon athletica Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LULU Notícias
- AmEx upgrades Platinum cards with $3,500 annual perks, hikes fee by $200
- Is the revamped American Express Platinum card worth the $895 fee? This new perk may seal the deal.
- Ações da Snap recebem feedback positivo de anunciantes, JMP mantém Market Perform
- Snap stock gets positive marketer feedback, JMP maintains Market Perform
- 2 Reasons to Buy Lululemon Stock (and 1 Reason to Sell)
- RBC Capital eleva classificação das ações da Nike para Outperform devido a melhorias nos produtos
- Nike stock rating upgraded by RBC Capital to Outperform on product improvements
- Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Plots Comeback After Stock Crashes 60% in 2025 - TipRanks.com
- lululemon: After A Plunge From $420 To $160, It's Time To Buy (NASDAQ:LULU)
- Lululemon: There's Opportunity In The Overdone Selloff (NASDAQ:LULU)
- Lululemon Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap Since 2020. Is It a Bargain Buy, or Is It Heading Lower?
- Is Lululemon Stock Finally a Buy Below $170?
- The end of ‘de minimis’ has hit Temu and Shein. Now it’s a problem for bigger companies like FedEx.
- What's a Fair Price for Lululemon Stock?
- Lululemon: Selloff Overdone, But Fundamentals Remain Strong (NASDAQ:LULU)
- lululemon's Fresh Styles, Soft Sales: Is Innovation Falling Short?
- Lululemon Stock May Be Down 57% This Year, But Is It Out?
- Under Armour downgraded at Rothschild on tariffs, tough sportswear backdrop
- lululemon Stock: A Good Time To Start Accumulating (NASDAQ:LULU)
- 3 Monster Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2030
- Wall Street Roundup: Red Flag, Green Flag
- Best Undervalued Growth Stocks: Salesforce Stock vs. Lululemon Stock
- Ações da Lululemon atingem mínima de 52 semanas a US$ 162,64
- Lululemon stock hits 52-week low at 162.64 USD
Faixa diária
166.52 169.28
Faixa anual
159.25 423.31
- Fechamento anterior
- 163.48
- Open
- 169.28
- Bid
- 167.54
- Ask
- 167.84
- Low
- 166.52
- High
- 169.28
- Volume
- 2.753 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.48%
- Mudança mensal
- -15.99%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -40.64%
- Mudança anual
- -37.41%
