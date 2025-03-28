Currencies / LTRN
LTRN: Lantern Pharma Inc
4.10 USD 0.29 (7.61%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LTRN exchange rate has changed by 7.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.03 and at a high of 4.34.
Follow Lantern Pharma Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LTRN News
- Lantern Pharma stock climbs after LP-184 cancer drug hits trial endpoints
- Lantern Pharma receives FDA feedback on pediatric brain cancer trial
- Lantern Pharma Narrows Loss in Q2
- FDA clears IND for Starlight’s brain cancer combination therapy
- Lantern Pharma completes Japanese enrollment in lung cancer trial
- Lantern Pharma appoints Lee T. Schalop, M.D. to board and amends quorum rules
- Lantern Pharma appoints biotech executive Lee Schalop to board
- Lantern Pharma reports complete response in aggressive lymphoma patient
- Lantern Pharma launches AI module to predict cancer treatment combos
- Lung Cancer Patient in Lantern Pharma’s Harmonic Trial Shows Durable Complete Response in Target Cancer Lesions with Survival Continuing for Nearly Two Years
- Lantern Pharma shares sold by major shareholder for $123,600
- Lantern Pharma sees $208,271 in stock sales by major shareholders
- Lantern pharma investors see $168,418 in stock sales
- Lantern Pharma’s LP-184 shows promise for pediatric brain cancer
- Lantern Pharma Q1 2025 slides: narrowing losses as clinical trials advance
- Lantern Pharma Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates
- EXCLUSIVE: FDA Clears Lantern Pharma's Planned Phase 1b/2 Trial of LP-184 In Treatment-Resistant Lung Cancer Patients - Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)
- EXCLUSIVE: Lantern Advances Breast Cancer Drug Candidate With FDA Clearance For Early-Stage Trial - Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)
- Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
4.03 4.34
Year Range
2.56 6.12
- Previous Close
- 3.81
- Open
- 4.04
- Bid
- 4.10
- Ask
- 4.40
- Low
- 4.03
- High
- 4.34
- Volume
- 793
- Daily Change
- 7.61%
- Month Change
- -0.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.85%
- Year Change
- 8.18%
