Currencies / ERIE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ERIE: Erie Indemnity Company - Class A
320.73 USD 1.08 (0.34%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ERIE exchange rate has changed by -0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 320.44 and at a high of 323.98.
Follow Erie Indemnity Company - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ERIE News
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.11%
- Erie Indemnity Company stock hits 52-week low at $323.65
- Erie Indemnity stock hits 52-week low at $331.52
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- 69 August Aristocrats: Hormel Now 1 Of 2 Hot Dogs
- Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Erie Indemnity ERIE Q2 EPS Falls Short
- Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- eHealth (EHTH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- 69 July Aristocrats: Hormel Is Still The One Hot Dog
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 20
- Even Grave Errors at Rehab Hospitals Go Unpenalized and Undisclosed
- Even Grave Errors at Rehab Hospitals Go Unpenalized and Undisclosed
- Even Grave Errors at Rehab Hospitals Go Unpenalized and Undisclosed
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- Erie Indemnity Company: A Good Buying Opportunity (NASDAQ:ERIE)
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For July 2025
- Erie Indemnity Co stock hits 52-week low at 343.44 USD
- 69 June Aristocrats: 1 To Buy
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For June 2025
- Erie Indemnity stock hits 52-week low at $343.76
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Slides As Bitcoin Falls Under $94,000; Bessent Gives This China Warning (Live Coverage)
Daily Range
320.44 323.98
Year Range
320.44 544.49
- Previous Close
- 321.81
- Open
- 322.22
- Bid
- 320.73
- Ask
- 321.03
- Low
- 320.44
- High
- 323.98
- Volume
- 212
- Daily Change
- -0.34%
- Month Change
- -9.68%
- 6 Months Change
- -23.16%
- Year Change
- -40.09%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev