Valute / ERIE
ERIE: Erie Indemnity Company - Class A

317.99 USD 1.63 (0.51%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ERIE ha avuto una variazione del -0.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 317.74 e ad un massimo di 321.24.

Segui le dinamiche di Erie Indemnity Company - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
317.74 321.24
Intervallo Annuale
317.74 544.49
Chiusura Precedente
319.62
Apertura
319.62
Bid
317.99
Ask
318.29
Minimo
317.74
Massimo
321.24
Volume
296
Variazione giornaliera
-0.51%
Variazione Mensile
-10.45%
Variazione Semestrale
-23.82%
Variazione Annuale
-40.60%
21 settembre, domenica