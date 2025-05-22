Valute / ERIE
ERIE: Erie Indemnity Company - Class A
317.99 USD 1.63 (0.51%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ERIE ha avuto una variazione del -0.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 317.74 e ad un massimo di 321.24.
Segui le dinamiche di Erie Indemnity Company - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
317.74 321.24
Intervallo Annuale
317.74 544.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 319.62
- Apertura
- 319.62
- Bid
- 317.99
- Ask
- 318.29
- Minimo
- 317.74
- Massimo
- 321.24
- Volume
- 296
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- -10.45%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -23.82%
- Variazione Annuale
- -40.60%
21 settembre, domenica