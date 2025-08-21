Currencies / CSIQ
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CSIQ: Canadian Solar Inc
12.21 USD 0.20 (1.67%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CSIQ exchange rate has changed by 1.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.68 and at a high of 12.62.
Follow Canadian Solar Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CSIQ News
- ENPH Starts US Pre-Orders for IQ9 Commercial Microinverters With GaN
- Canadian Solar Unveils Low-Carbon Modules to Drive Sustainable Growth
- Canadian Solar unveils low carbon solar modules with reduced footprint
- Broadcom, Lululemon Stir Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- China’s solar sector recovery lifts U.S. solar stocks
- Canadian Solar to launch new modular battery for utility-scale storage
- Canadian Solar Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Canadian Solar stock price target lowered to $15 at Mizuho on mixed earnings
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 22nd
- Why JinkoSolar Fell Today
- Why Canadian Solar Plummeted Today
- First Solar (FSLR) Stock Is Falling Thursday: What's Driving The Action? - First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)
- Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Canadian Solar Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CSIQ)
- Wal-mart, Costco among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- S&P 500 Moves Lower; Walmart Shares Fall After Q2 Results - Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- Opinion: Jackson Hole jitters trigger stock-market selling — and a missed buying opportunity
- Oppenheimer lowers Canadian Solar stock price target on weak China demand
- Wal-Mart, Merck Slide Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Canadian Solar Q2 FY2025 Earnings Call Transcript - Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)
- Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Canadian Solar Posts $1.7 Billion Sales
- Why Is Canadian Solar Stock Sinking Thursday? - Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)
- Coty, Bilibili, Canadian Solar And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
Daily Range
11.68 12.62
Year Range
6.57 19.54
- Previous Close
- 12.01
- Open
- 12.09
- Bid
- 12.21
- Ask
- 12.51
- Low
- 11.68
- High
- 12.62
- Volume
- 3.888 K
- Daily Change
- 1.67%
- Month Change
- 26.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 41.65%
- Year Change
- -26.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%