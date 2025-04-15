Currencies / COKE
COKE: Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc
117.80 USD 3.97 (3.26%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
COKE exchange rate has changed by -3.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 117.63 and at a high of 122.03.
Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
117.63 122.03
Year Range
105.21 1460.92
- Previous Close
- 121.77
- Open
- 121.77
- Bid
- 117.80
- Ask
- 118.10
- Low
- 117.63
- High
- 122.03
- Volume
- 1.225 K
- Daily Change
- -3.26%
- Month Change
- 1.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -91.23%
- Year Change
- -91.08%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%