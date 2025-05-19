Currencies / CLRO
CLRO: ClearOne Inc
5.16 USD 0.19 (3.82%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CLRO exchange rate has changed by 3.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.95 and at a high of 5.29.
Follow ClearOne Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CLRO News
- ClearOne repurchases warrants from Intracoastal Capital for $3,927.77
- ClearOne Stock Falls on Wider Q2 Loss, Revenue Decline and Sale Plan
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, SAP, AMD, PrimeEnergy Resources and ClearOne
- Top Stock Reports for Microsoft, SAP & AMD
- ClearOne announces special stock dividend ahead of potential asset sale
- Why Is Clearone Communications Stock (CLRO) Up 100% Today? - TipRanks.com
- ClearOne (CLRO) Stock Is Soaring Tuesday: Here's Why - ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)
- Nasdaq Dips 150 Points; US ISM Manufacturing PMI Rises In June - Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA), ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Tuesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- US Stocks Mixed; Dow Gains Over 50 Points - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)
- Top 3 Tech Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In July - FOXO Technologies (AMEX:FOXO), ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)
- Top 3 Tech Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump This Quarter - Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI), ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25%
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 2 to June 6) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- ClearOne stock hits 52-week low at $0.34 amid market challenges
- ClearOne stock hits 52-week low at $0.43 amid market challenges
- ClearOne plans reverse stock split to meet Nasdaq requirements
- ClearOne, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Daily Range
4.95 5.29
Year Range
0.29 15.42
- Previous Close
- 4.97
- Open
- 5.26
- Bid
- 5.16
- Ask
- 5.46
- Low
- 4.95
- High
- 5.29
- Volume
- 59
- Daily Change
- 3.82%
- Month Change
- 28.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 821.43%
- Year Change
- 774.58%
