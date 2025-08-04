Currencies / BTBD
BTBD: BT Brands Inc
1.69 USD 0.16 (8.65%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BTBD exchange rate has changed by -8.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.69 and at a high of 1.87.
Follow BT Brands Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BTBD News
- Why Check-Cap Shares Are Trading Higher By 183%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), AtlasClear Holdings (AMEX:ATCH)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.06%
- Crude Oil Falls Over 2%; Campbell's Earnings Top Estimates - Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR), BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)
- Why Is BT Brands Stock Skyrocketing Wednesday? - BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)
- Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points; Dollar Tree Post Upbeat Earnings - BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD), Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)
- BT Brands stock soars on merger deal with drone tech firm Aero Velocity
- BT Brands to merge with drone tech company Aero Velocity in all-stock deal
- Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- Crude Oil Falls 1.5%; ON Semiconductor Shares Plunge After Q2 Results - CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)
- Dow Jumps 1%; Tyson Foods Earnings Beat Views - BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
Daily Range
1.69 1.87
Year Range
1.01 4.50
- Previous Close
- 1.85
- Open
- 1.85
- Bid
- 1.69
- Ask
- 1.99
- Low
- 1.69
- High
- 1.87
- Volume
- 521
- Daily Change
- -8.65%
- Month Change
- -6.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.20%
- Year Change
- 12.67%
