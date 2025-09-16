货币 / AVGO
AVGO: Broadcom Inc
360.00 USD 4.09 (1.12%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AVGO汇率已更改-1.12%。当日，交易品种以低点356.99和高点365.69进行交易。
关注Broadcom Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
356.99 365.69
年范围
138.10 374.23
- 前一天收盘价
- 364.09
- 开盘价
- 365.43
- 卖价
- 360.00
- 买价
- 360.30
- 最低价
- 356.99
- 最高价
- 365.69
- 交易量
- 45.139 K
- 日变化
- -1.12%
- 月变化
- 24.42%
- 6个月变化
- 116.39%
- 年变化
- 109.23%
