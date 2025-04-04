Currencies / AMS
AMS: American Shared Hospital Services
2.40 USD 0.02 (0.83%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMS exchange rate has changed by -0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.40 and at a high of 2.48.
Follow American Shared Hospital Services dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMS News
- Earnings call transcript: American Shared Hospital Srvcs misses Q2 2025 forecasts
- ams OSRAM stock rises after selling lamp business to Ushio for €114m
- ams OSRAM places €500m notes, reports in-line Q2 results
- Strong Q2 order trends prompt Jefferies upgrades across European semis
- VERSES ® Signs Soothsayer Analytics As First Genius™ Reseller and Fortune 500 Integrator
- VERSES Announces Conversion of Analog to Genius Enterprise after successful UAE Pilot
- VERSES ® Digital Brain Featured in WIRED and Popular Mechanics
- VERSES Names Renowned AI and Public Sector Leader Dr. David Bray to Chair Strategic Advisory Council
- VERSES ® Announces Major Global Investment Firm Upgrades to Genius™ Enterprise Based on Early Project Success
- AMS stock touches 52-week low at $2.5 amid market challenges
- Earnings call transcript: American Shared Hospital Services faces Q1 2025 loss
- American Shared Hospital Services Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
2.40 2.48
Year Range
2.29 3.59
- Previous Close
- 2.42
- Open
- 2.42
- Bid
- 2.40
- Ask
- 2.70
- Low
- 2.40
- High
- 2.48
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- -0.83%
- Month Change
- -2.83%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.38%
- Year Change
- -20.53%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev