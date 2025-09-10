QuotesSections
Currencies / NZDJPY
NZDJPY: New Zealand Dollar vs Yen

87.591 JPY 0.021 (0.02%)
Sector: Currency Base: New Zealand Dollar Profit currency: Yen

NZDJPY exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 87.246 JPY and at a high of 87.731 JPY per 1 NZD.

Follow New Zealand Dollar vs Japanese Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the New Zealand Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
87.246 87.731
Year Range
79.787 92.456
Previous Close
87.57 0
Open
87.50 9
Bid
87.59 1
Ask
87.62 1
Low
87.24 6
High
87.73 1
Volume
4.633 K
Daily Change
0.02%
Month Change
1.26%
6 Months Change
2.91%
Year Change
-3.89%
17 September, Wednesday
22:45
NZD
GDP q/q
Act
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.8%
22:45
NZD
GDP Annual Change
Act
Fcst
-0.8%
Prev
-1.1%