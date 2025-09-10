Currencies / NZDJPY
NZDJPY: New Zealand Dollar vs Yen
87.591 JPY 0.021 (0.02%)
Sector: Currency Base: New Zealand Dollar Profit currency: Yen
NZDJPY exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 87.246 JPY and at a high of 87.731 JPY per 1 NZD.
Follow New Zealand Dollar vs Japanese Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the New Zealand Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NZDJPY News
NZDJPY on the Community Forum
Trading Applications for NZDJPY
Daily Range
87.246 87.731
Year Range
79.787 92.456
- Previous Close
- 87.57 0
- Open
- 87.50 9
- Bid
- 87.59 1
- Ask
- 87.62 1
- Low
- 87.24 6
- High
- 87.73 1
- Volume
- 4.633 K
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- 1.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.91%
- Year Change
- -3.89%
17 September, Wednesday
22:45
NZD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.8%
22:45
NZD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.8%
- Prev
- -1.1%