NZDJPY: New Zealand Dollar vs Yen

86.549 JPY 0.376 (0.43%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: New Zealand Dollar Kâr para birimi: Yen

NZDJPY döviz kuru bugün -0.43% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 NZD başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 86.478 JPY ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 87.184 JPY aralığında işlem gördü.

Yeni Zelanda doları vs Japon yeni hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, Yeni Zelanda doları fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

NZDJPY haberleri

NZDJPY on the Community Forum

Günlük aralık
86.478 87.184
Yıllık aralık
79.787 92.456
Önceki kapanış
86.92 5
Açılış
86.98 3
Satış
86.54 9
Alış
86.57 9
Düşük
86.47 8
Yüksek
87.18 4
Hacim
37.139 K
Günlük değişim
-0.43%
Aylık değişim
0.06%
6 aylık değişim
1.69%
Yıllık değişim
-5.03%
21 Eylül, Pazar