NZDJPY: New Zealand Dollar vs Yen

86.955 JPY 0.030 (0.03%)
Setor: Moeda Base: New Zealand Dollar Moeda de lucro: Yen

A taxa do NZDJPY para hoje mudou para 0.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 86.845 JPY para 1 NZD e o máximo foi 87.057 JPY.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dólar neozelandês vs iene japonês. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Dólar neozelandês mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NZDJPY Notícias

NZDJPY on the Community Forum

Faixa diária
86.845 87.057
Faixa anual
79.787 92.456
Fechamento anterior
86.92 5
Open
86.98 3
Bid
86.95 5
Ask
86.98 5
Low
86.84 5
High
87.05 7
Volume
256
Mudança diária
0.03%
Mudança mensal
0.53%
Mudança de 6 meses
2.16%
Mudança anual
-4.59%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
22:45
NZD
Balança Comercial 12 Meses
Atu.
Projeç.
$​-3.492 bilh
Prév.
$​-3.941 bilh
23:30
JPY
Núcleo do Índice de Preços ao Consumidor (IPC) Excl. Alimentos e Energia (Anual)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.5%
Prév.
3.4%
23:30
JPY
Núcleo do Índice de Preços ao Consumidor (IPC)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.0%
Prév.
3.1%