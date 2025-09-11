货币 / NZDJPY
NZDJPY: New Zealand Dollar vs Yen
87.575 JPY 0.005 (0.01%)
版块: 货币 基础: New Zealand Dollar 盈利货币: Yen
今日NZDJPY汇率已更改by 0.01%。当日，该货币每1NZD以低点87.246 JPY和高点87.731 JPY进行交易。
关注新西兰元vs日元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去新西兰元价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NZDJPY新闻
日范围
87.246 87.731
年范围
79.787 92.456
- 前一天收盘价
- 87.57 0
- 开盘价
- 87.50 9
- 卖价
- 87.57 5
- 买价
- 87.60 5
- 最低价
- 87.24 6
- 最高价
- 87.73 1
- 交易量
- 29.942 K
- 日变化
- 0.01%
- 月变化
- 1.24%
- 6个月变化
- 2.89%
- 年变化
- -3.91%