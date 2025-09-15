クォートセクション
通貨 / NZDJPY
NZDJPY: New Zealand Dollar vs Yen

86.774 JPY 0.151 (0.17%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: New Zealand Dollar 利益通貨: Yen

NZDJPYの今日の為替レートは、-0.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1NZDあたり86.478JPYの安値と87.184JPYの高値で取引されました。

ニュージーランドドルvs日本円ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、ニュージーランドドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

NZDJPYの取引アプリ

1日のレンジ
86.478 87.184
1年のレンジ
79.787 92.456
以前の終値
86.92 5
始値
86.98 3
買値
86.77 4
買値
86.80 4
安値
86.47 8
高値
87.18 4
出来高
15.480 K
1日の変化
-0.17%
1ヶ月の変化
0.32%
6ヶ月の変化
1.95%
1年の変化
-4.78%
19 9月, 金曜日
03:47
JPY
日銀金融政策決定会合発表
実際
期待
03:47
JPY
日銀金利決定
実際
0.5%
期待
0.5%
06:30
JPY
日銀記者会見
実際
期待
19:30
JPY
CFTC JPY 投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
91.6 K