NZDJPY: New Zealand Dollar vs Yen
86.774 JPY 0.151 (0.17%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: New Zealand Dollar 利益通貨: Yen
NZDJPYの今日の為替レートは、-0.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1NZDあたり86.478JPYの安値と87.184JPYの高値で取引されました。
ニュージーランドドルvs日本円ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、ニュージーランドドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NZDJPY News
- New Zealand Dollar softens to near 0.5860 as Trade Deficit widens sharply
- NZD slumps as Q2 GDP contracts more than expected – BBH
- NZD/USD: Outlook for NZD is no longer positive – UOB Group
- New Zealand: GDP contraction in 2Q25 reinforces further RBNZ rate cut expectations – UOB Group
- RBNZ: Pencilling deeper cuts – Standard Chartered
- Forex Today: Eyes on the BoE verdict after Fed’s cautious cut
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Under pressure near 0.5900 after weak NZ GDP
- New Zealand Dollar slumps as New Zealand's economy shrinks more than expected in Q2
- When is the New Zealand GDP, and how could it impact NZD/USD?
- NZD/USD might test 0.6010 in the near future – UOB Group
- NZD/USD Signal 17/09: Reaches for Major Resistance (Chart)
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Tests confluence around 0.6000 barrier
- NZD/USD eases from one-month high as USD firms ahead of Fed decision
- NZD/USD breaks higher, inches toward 0.60
- NZD/USD might break above 0.5990 – UOB Group
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Maintains its bullish stance despite rejection at 0.5980
- NZD/USD Forecast 16/09: Grinds Higher Toward 0.60 (Chart)
- NZD/USD wobbles near 0.5970, investors await Fed policy, NZ Q2 GDP data
- NZD/USD poised for further gains as US Dollar flows falter
- NZD among worst G10 performers in 2025 – Rabobank
- NZD/USD might break above 0.599 – UOB Group
- NZD/USD ticks up to near 0.5960 as Fed dovish bets weigh on US Dollar
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Bulls target 0.6000 as USD weakness persists
- NZD/USD remains subdued near 0.5950 following Business NZ PSI, Chinese data eyed
1日のレンジ
86.478 87.184
1年のレンジ
79.787 92.456
- 以前の終値
- 86.92 5
- 始値
- 86.98 3
- 買値
- 86.77 4
- 買値
- 86.80 4
- 安値
- 86.47 8
- 高値
- 87.18 4
- 出来高
- 15.480 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.32%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.95%
- 1年の変化
- -4.78%
