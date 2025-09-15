QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NZDJPY
NZDJPY: New Zealand Dollar vs Yen

86.549 JPY 0.376 (0.43%)
Settore: Valuta Base: New Zealand Dollar Valuta di profitto: Yen

Il tasso di cambio NZDJPY ha avuto una variazione del -0.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 86.478 JPY e ad un massimo di 87.184 JPY per 1 NZD.

Segui le dinamiche di Dollaro Neozelandese vs Yen Giapponese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Neozelandese sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

NZDJPY News

NZDJPY on the Community Forum

Intervallo Giornaliero
86.478 87.184
Intervallo Annuale
79.787 92.456
Chiusura Precedente
86.92 5
Apertura
86.98 3
Bid
86.54 9
Ask
86.57 9
Minimo
86.47 8
Massimo
87.18 4
Volume
37.139 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.43%
Variazione Mensile
0.06%
Variazione Semestrale
1.69%
Variazione Annuale
-5.03%
21 settembre, domenica