The official name of Tankan is the "short-term economic observation survey". This is a statistical survey conducted by the Bank of Japan based on the Statistical Law, and it aims to accurately grasp corporate trends throughout the country and to contribute to the appropriate management of monetary policy.

BoJ Tankan Large Non-Manufacturing Index shows sentiment of large Japanese companies regarding the business environment and economic situation. The calculation is based on a survey of industry-leading companies, excluding the financial sector. The participants are questioned about business environment, demand and supply, orders, employment, income, taxes and credit status. The index is used in the evaluation of the service sector state.

Japan Bank has taken the form of a special corporation and is more reliable than the government-announced survey.

The index announced by the Bank of Japan's National Short-term Economic Survey (Tankan) is an indicator that determines the overall condition of Japanese service industry. The index shows the health of the non-manufacturing sector. A number above 0 indicates an improvement, but a number below 0 indicates a deterioration.

