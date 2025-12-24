CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Tankan Large Non-Manufacturing Index

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Bank of Japan
Sector:
Business
Medium 34 34
34
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
33
34
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

The official name of Tankan is the "short-term economic observation survey". This is a statistical survey conducted by the Bank of Japan based on the Statistical Law, and it aims to accurately grasp corporate trends throughout the country and to contribute to the appropriate management of monetary policy.

BoJ Tankan Large Non-Manufacturing Index shows sentiment of large Japanese companies regarding the business environment and economic situation. The calculation is based on a survey of industry-leading companies, excluding the financial sector. The participants are questioned about business environment, demand and supply, orders, employment, income, taxes and credit status. The index is used in the evaluation of the service sector state.

Japan Bank has taken the form of a special corporation and is more reliable than the government-announced survey.

The index announced by the Bank of Japan's National Short-term Economic Survey (Tankan) is an indicator that determines the overall condition of Japanese service industry. The index shows the health of the non-manufacturing sector. A number above 0 indicates an improvement, but a number below 0 indicates a deterioration.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Bank of Japan (BoJ) Tankan Large Non-Manufacturing Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
4 Q 2025
34
34
34
3 Q 2025
34
32
34
2 Q 2025
34
33
35
1 Q 2025
35
30
33
4 Q 2024
33
31
34
3 Q 2024
34
31
33
2 Q 2024
33
35
34
1 Q 2024
34
29
32
4 Q 2023
30
25
27
3 Q 2023
27
22
23
2 Q 2023
23
19
20
1 Q 2023
20
16
19
4 Q 2022
19
13
14
3 Q 2022
14
11
13
2 Q 2022
13
9
9
1 Q 2022
9
5
10
4 Q 2021
9
1
2
3 Q 2021
2
0
1
2 Q 2021
1
-3
-1
1 Q 2021
-1
-6
-5
4 Q 2020
-5
-15
-12
3 Q 2020
-12
-20
-17
2 Q 2020
-17
9
8
1 Q 2020
8
21
20
4 Q 2019
20
22
21
3 Q 2019
21
22
23
2 Q 2019
23
24
21
1 Q 2019
21
24
24
4 Q 2018
24
25
22
3 Q 2018
22
25
24
2 Q 2018
24
22
23
1 Q 2018
23
21
25
4 Q 2017
23
19
23
3 Q 2017
23
19
23
2 Q 2017
23
21
20
1 Q 2017
20
18
4 Q 2016
18
18
3 Q 2016
18
19
2 Q 2016
19
22
1 Q 2016
22
25
4 Q 2015
25
25
3 Q 2015
25
23
2 Q 2015
23
19
1 Q 2015
19
16
4 Q 2014
16
13
3 Q 2014
13
19
2 Q 2014
19
24
1 Q 2014
24
20
4 Q 2013
20
14
3 Q 2013
14
12
12
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code