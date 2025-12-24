CalendarSections

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Tankan Large Manufacturing Index

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Bank of Japan
Sector:
Business
Medium 15 12
14
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
14
15
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The official name of Tankan is the "short-term economic observation survey". This is a statistical survey conducted by the Bank of Japan based on the Statistical Law, and it aims to accurately grasp corporate trends throughout the country and to contribute to the appropriate management of monetary policy. It is implemented quarterly for approximately 10,000 companies across the country.

Tankan investigates items throughout the company's activities, including the actual and predicted values of business plans such as corporate business conditions, economic environment, sales, revenues, and capital expenditures.

BoJ Tankan Large Manufacturing Index shows the sentiment of large corporations on the pace of economic growth and business environment for a given period. Large corporations are those having a capital of 300 million yen or more, or those having more than three hundred employees. The calculation is based on the survey which includes questions on the business environment, demand and supply, inventory, production, employment, financial status, profit, tax and credit conditions, and product price changes.

The export of industrial goods comprises an important part of the country's GDP, therefore the index defines the level of Japanese economy development and the situation in the manufacturing sector.

The index is an important indicator of Japanese economy and is largely attributed to the manufacturing industry. A number above 0 indicates an improvement, but a number below 0 indicates a deterioration.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Bank of Japan (BoJ) Tankan Large Manufacturing Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
4 Q 2025
15
12
14
3 Q 2025
14
9
13
2 Q 2025
13
10
12
1 Q 2025
12
10
14
4 Q 2024
14
10
13
3 Q 2024
13
12
13
2 Q 2024
13
10
11
1 Q 2024
11
9
13
4 Q 2023
12
14
9
3 Q 2023
9
8
5
2 Q 2023
5
-4
1
1 Q 2023
1
7
7
4 Q 2022
7
10
8
3 Q 2022
8
5
9
2 Q 2022
9
1
14
1 Q 2022
14
9
17
4 Q 2021
18
25
18
3 Q 2021
18
19
14
2 Q 2021
14
0
5
1 Q 2021
5
-9
-10
4 Q 2020
-10
-28
-27
3 Q 2020
-27
-40
-34
2 Q 2020
-34
-7
-8
1 Q 2020
-8
-4
0
4 Q 2019
0
9
5
3 Q 2019
5
9
7
2 Q 2019
7
13
12
1 Q 2019
12
18
19
4 Q 2018
19
16
19
3 Q 2018
19
16
21
2 Q 2018
21
23
24
1 Q 2018
24
23
26
4 Q 2017
25
25
22
3 Q 2017
22
21
17
2 Q 2017
17
12
12
1 Q 2017
12
10
4 Q 2016
10
6
3 Q 2016
6
6
2 Q 2016
6
6
1 Q 2016
6
12
4 Q 2015
12
12
3 Q 2015
12
15
2 Q 2015
15
12
1 Q 2015
12
12
4 Q 2014
12
13
3 Q 2014
13
12
2 Q 2014
12
17
1 Q 2014
17
16
4 Q 2013
16
12
3 Q 2013
12
4
12
