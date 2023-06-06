CCI Indicator Super is based on Pending Position strategy (PPS) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of CCI Indicator Super is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels (Price Action) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above.

CCI Indicator Super was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market conditions using real ticks with 99,9% quality in a period of 22 years. The Expert Advisor contains the algorithm of statistics collection and slippage control with complete statistics control; this information is used to protect you from broker’s tricks. CCI Indicator Super controls the quality of the broker execution before placing an order and It also has successfully passed strict criteria in terms of historical data and Monte Carlo simulations of different data feeds.



