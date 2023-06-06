CCI Indicator Super

 CCI Indicator Super is based on Pending Position strategy (PPS) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of CCI Indicator Super  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels (Price Action) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above.

DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. CCI Indicator Super IS MADE OUT OF LOVE AND EMPOWERMENT. ONLY FOR FEW BUYERS THAT IS THE REASON OF THE PRICE AND IMPLEMENTATION OF PIRACY ALGORITHM

CCI Indicator Super  was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market conditions using real ticks with 99,9% quality in a period of 22 years. The Expert Advisor contains the algorithm of statistics collection and slippage control with complete statistics control; this  information is   used to protect you from broker’s tricks. CCI Indicator Super  controls the quality of the broker execution before placing an order and It also has successfully passed strict criteria in terms of historical data and Monte Carlo simulations of different data feeds.


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Indicators
SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings. Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart. Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
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