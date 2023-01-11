TheCashFlow

The CashFlow EA works on the principle of the breakout strategy.





Introductory price 99 USD , future price 149 USD.





Description:

Through stop orders, the breakouts of highs and lows, are traded.

Through the adjustable trailing stop, profits are taken as high as possible and the losses as low as necessary.





It is strongly recommended to trade with a broker that offers a low spread and commission.





Please be responsible with your trading capital and only use money that you can afford to lose.

Setting: -- Select Mode -- Lots: This specifies the mode with a Fixed Lot Size (zero will deactivate this mode). Risk : (in Percent): Here the lot size is calculated depending on the StopLoss points. (e.g. 1% loss/risk per trade. For a 10.000 USD account -> 100 USD StopLoss)

-- Order Settings -- OrderToOrder: Distance between new order and last high/low TakeProfit: Distance between entry and profitable exit (in points) StopLoss: Distance between entry and loss-making exit (in points)

-- Trailing Settings -- tslActive: activate/deactivate trailing stop (trailing stop modifies the trade (the stoploss) to take higher profits or minimize the loss) Activation of trailing-stop RECOMMENDED TrailingStopLoss: distance between TrailingStopLoss and the Trigger_TSL (in points) Trigger_TSL: Trigger for Trailing StopLoss (in points)

-- Settings -- Timeframe : Time period e.g. H1 Candle: Distance from which candle the highs/lows are calculated validity: distance in time when new highs/low will be calculated (smaller number, more new highs/low will be calculated and larger number, less highs/low) MagicNumber: Assignment of the trade to the correct EA









