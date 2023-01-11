TheCashFlow

5
The CashFlow EA works on the principle of the breakout strategy.

Introductory price 99 USD , future price 149 USD.

Description:
Through stop orders, the breakouts of highs and lows, are traded. 
Through the adjustable trailing stop, profits are taken as high as possible and the losses as low as necessary.

It is strongly recommended to trade with a broker that offers a low spread and commission.

Please be responsible with your trading capital and only use money that you can afford to lose.


Setting:

-- Select Mode  --

Lots: This specifies the mode with a Fixed Lot Size (zero will deactivate this mode).

Risk : (in Percent): Here the lot size is calculated depending on the StopLoss points.

(e.g. 1% loss/risk per trade. For a 10.000 USD account -> 100 USD StopLoss) 


-- Order Settings --

OrderToOrder: Distance between new order and last high/low

TakeProfit: Distance between entry and profitable exit (in points)

StopLoss: Distance between entry and loss-making exit (in points)


-- Trailing Settings --

tslActive: activate/deactivate trailing stop (trailing stop modifies the trade (the stoploss) to take higher profits or minimize the loss)

Activation of trailing-stop RECOMMENDED

TrailingStopLoss: distance between TrailingStopLoss and the Trigger_TSL (in points)

Trigger_TSL: Trigger for Trailing StopLoss (in points)


-- Settings --

Timeframe Time period e.g. H1

Candle: Distance from which candle the highs/lows are calculated

validity: distance in time when new highs/low will be calculated (smaller number, more new highs/low will be calculated and larger number, less highs/low)

MagicNumber: Assignment of the trade to the correct EA





Reviews 1
Sergei Vasil Ev
1235
Sergei Vasil Ev 2023.06.25 11:33 
 

Советник хорош, позитивный отзыв!

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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Sergei Vasil Ev
1235
Sergei Vasil Ev 2023.06.25 11:33 
 

Советник хорош, позитивный отзыв!

Waldemar Matthies
231
Reply from developer Waldemar Matthies 2023.06.25 12:27
Спасибо за отзыв.
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