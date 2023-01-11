TheCashFlow
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Please be responsible with your trading capital and only use money that you can afford to lose.
Setting:
-- Select Mode --
Lots: This specifies the mode with a Fixed Lot Size (zero will deactivate this mode).
Risk : (in Percent): Here the lot size is calculated depending on the StopLoss points.
(e.g. 1% loss/risk per trade. For a 10.000 USD account -> 100 USD StopLoss)
-- Order Settings --
OrderToOrder: Distance between new order and last high/low
TakeProfit: Distance between entry and profitable exit (in points)
StopLoss: Distance between entry and loss-making exit (in points)
-- Trailing Settings --
tslActive: activate/deactivate trailing stop (trailing stop modifies the trade (the stoploss) to take higher profits or minimize the loss)
Activation of trailing-stop RECOMMENDED
TrailingStopLoss: distance between TrailingStopLoss and the Trigger_TSL (in points)
Trigger_TSL: Trigger for Trailing StopLoss (in points)
-- Settings --
Timeframe : Time period e.g. H1
Candle: Distance from which candle the highs/lows are calculated
validity: distance in time when new highs/low will be calculated (smaller number, more new highs/low will be calculated and larger number, less highs/low)
MagicNumber: Assignment of the trade to the correct EA
Советник хорош, позитивный отзыв!